Jay Chou holding 'Carnival World Tour' concert at S'pore National Stadium on Dec. 17 & 18, 2022

Physical concerts are back, and so is Jay Chou.

The Mandopop king will be in Singapore to hold his Carnival World Tour at the National Stadium.

The concert will take place over two days, on Dec. 17 and 18, organiser G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co. announced.

Carnival World Tour celebrates more than 20 years of Chou's music industry achievements.

For the upcoming event, concert-goers can expect a "visually energising representation" of his songs.

Ticketing details will be announced at a later date, G.H.Y added.

Other stops in the tour after Singapore include Kuala Lumpur and Sydney.

Chou was last in Singapore for a concert two years ago, where he had fans hoping to spot him around the island like the elusive Pokemon he is.

The 2020 concert was similarly under the Carnival World Tour, and had tickets from S$198 to S$368.

Top image via G.H.Y, Jay Chou's Instagram page