Old Chang Kee selling fried mantou & chilli crab sauce in a cup for National Day 2022

Nice.

Mandy How | July 13, 2022, 04:08 PM

Another local dish has been transformed into a takeaway snack by Old Chang Kee.

From July 15 - Aug. 31, 2022, the fried food kiosk will be selling Chilli Crab Sauce with Fried Mantou in a cup.

Image via Old Chang Kee

The item, inspired by the chilli crab dish, is in celebration of National Day.

However, the sauce may not be as spicy as we'd hope for—Old Chang Kee describes it as "sweet, savoury and with a hint of spiciness."

Image via Old Chang Kee

Image via Old Chang Kee

Here's how much it costs:

  • S$4 per cup (four pieces of fried mantou dripped with chilli crab Sauce)

  • +S$1 for extra sauce

  • +S$0.50 to put sauce in a separate container

The item will be available at all outlets during the period while stocks last for the day.

Top image via Old Chang Kee

