Old Chang Kee S'pore to sell satay in a cup for S$4 & it's fried

That's right. Fried satay.

Mandy How | April 12, 2022, 12:35 PM

Editor's note on Apr. 12, 1:53pm: A previous version of this article stated that the satay are not deep fried. They are, in fact, fried, according to an Old Chang Kee spokesperson. This article has been edited to reflect the information. 

Satay will soon be conveniently available across Singapore for takeaway thanks to Old Chang Kee.

From Apr. 13 - May 15, 2022, the fried food kiosk is selling Chicken Satay In A Cup at more than 70 of its outlets.

The collaboration will see five satay from heritage brand Jumain Sataysfaction with a "specially created" peanut sauce in a cup for S$4.

Photo via Old Chang Kee

And while we originally thought that it was not deep fried, it turned out to be at least "fried", but it is uncertain how deep the frying goes.

Old Chang Kee would also like everyone to know that these are halal-certified chicken satay, marinated with authentic spices.

If you don't feel like queueing up for it, the item can be found on delivery platforms (GrabFood, foodpanda, and Deliveroo) as well, although in different quantities.

Photo via Old Chang Kee

Here's the complete price list:

  • Retail: Five sticks dripped with satay sauce, S$4

  • Delivery: 10 sticks with separate satay sauce, S$10

  • Extra cup of satay sauce, S$1

All this sounds well and good, but it will be well and better if they add ketupat (rice cakes) to the cup.

Chicken satay nasi lemak

The chicken satay is selling at two of Old Chang Kee's other brands too.

Old Chang Kee Coffee House will add the Blue Pea Nasi Lemak with Chicken Satay Dipped In Satay Sauce (S$11.90, with bandung drink) to its menu from Apr. 13 - May 15.

Photo via Old Chang Kee

During the same period, Curry Times is also hawking similar dishes:

  • Nasi Lemak with Chicken Satay Dipped In Satay Sauce + bandung drink, S$11.90++

  • Chicken Satay Platter (10 sticks with cucumbers and onions), S$11.90++

Photo via Old Chang Kee

Photo via Old Chang Kee

Top image via Old Chang Kee

