New frog species discovered in S'pore named after late conservationist Subaraj Rajathurai

A newly-identified frog species in Singapore has been named after the late Subaraj Rajathurai, a giant in Singapore's conservation scene.

Named Micryletta subaraji, the frog is only known to be found in Singapore.

A new frog species

The study was conducted by researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Herpetological Society of Singapore (HSS) and Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, and was published on Jun. 29.

Globally, only three Micryletta species were known in 2018. Between 2018 and 2021, an additional nine were discovered using molecular data.

This prompted local researchers to more closely examine the local Micryletta species, which was only spotted for the first time in 2019 in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

It was assumed that the local species was Micryletta inornata, a species from Sumatra which was historically considered a widespread species found throughout the Malay Peninsula.

Specimens of the frog were collected for the first time in 2021.

Researchers retrieved 11 specimens from the Kranji Marshes and extracted liver tissue for genetic testing.

They also took measurements of its physical characteristics and compared it to Micryletta inornata.

It was revealed that the Singapore species had significantly different morphology (appearance) from Micryletta inornata.

Genetic analysis also indicated that the frog is genetically distinct from other already identified Micryletta species, demonstrating that it is a new species.

Named after Singapore's pioneering conservationist

The new species was named Micryletta subaraji, after the late Subaraj Rajathurai, wildlife consultant and conservationist.

Co-founder of HSS, Sankar Ananthanarayanan, who was also the first author of the study, said in a Facebook post that the specific epithet of the new species name was meant to honour Subaraj.

"Uncle Sub was a pioneering conservationist, a passionate activist, and a voice for the voiceless. We continue to be inspired by him every day."

In the paper, the researchers suggested that the frog's common name be "Subaraj’s Paddy Frog".

Subaraj died in his sleep after suffering a heart attack in 2019.

Several nature groups had penned tributes in his honour, as well as Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

A self-taught naturalist, Subaraj was Singapore’s first licensed nature tour guide.

He worked as a conservation consultant for the National Parks Board (NParks) on a committee that developed projects like the TreeTop Walk in MacRitchie.

He had also worked with the Mandai Park Development on its eco-tourism hub project.

Subaraj's son, Serin Subaraj, is also the co-founder of HSS. The group focuses on the conservation of reptiles and amphibians, and runs free guided walks every month.

