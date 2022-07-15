Back

Netflix partners Microsoft to offer cheaper subscriptions with ads

Hmm.

Mandy How | July 15, 2022, 04:19 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Netflix is tweaking its subscription models.

Besides raising prices, viewers from different households who are sharing an account will also be asked to pay "a bit more":

Next, the streaming giant is looking at lower-priced subscriptions that come with advertisements.

The plan was first announced in April this year.

More details have been released by Greg Peters, Netflix's chief operating officer (COO) and chief product officer (CPO).

For a start, the service has confirmed Microsoft as its global advertising technology and sales partner.

"Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering," Peters added.

However, the COO said, things are still in "very early days," and there is much to work through.

It was last reported that the plan may only come into effect in a year or two.

On their end, Microsoft announced on the same day that all advertisements served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform.

This means that marketers who want to get their ads on Netflix will have to work through Microsoft.

Losing subscribers

The streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, instead of gaining a projected 2.5 million.

It was the first time in a decade that Netflix has lost subscribers.

The relatively modest projection had already come on the back of a year of slow growth in 2021.

Netflix blamed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused the service to leave Russia and lose 700,000 subscribers.

Without it, Netflix estimated it would have recorded a net addition of 500,000 subscribers, which is still 2 million short of its first estimate.

It also blamed password sharing among its subscribers for the low growth.

In May 2022, Netflix laid off around 150 staff, mostly U.S.-based employees.

Netflix has a total staff of around 11,000.

Related article

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Netflix

AVS: Dog abuse seen in video occurred on March 20, 2022, handler’s accreditation suspended

AVS is investigating.

July 15, 2022, 04:02 PM

S'pore man shoots Milky Way from living room window using 110 photos of night sky

Look at the stars, look how they shine for you.

July 15, 2022, 03:21 PM

S'pore cleaner, 62, loses S$330,000 savings to scammers in China, money saved over 50 years

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 15, 2022, 02:58 PM

Sri Lanka president resigns via email after fleeing to S'pore

He is expected to stay in Singapore for a while before potentially heading to the United Arab Emirates.

July 15, 2022, 02:36 PM

M'sia police arrest licence plate-plucking woman & S'porean man after they cross 2nd link

Arrested.

July 15, 2022, 01:32 PM

Online shopping is here to stay, but here’s why it still can’t replace physical retail shopping

Sometimes, the in-person shopping experience just can’t be recreated digitally.

July 15, 2022, 12:53 PM

I got tired of being an adult so I did these 5 things to feel like a primary school kid again

Fellow 90’s babies, where u at?

July 15, 2022, 11:59 AM

S'pore man, 28, who worked in fine dining restaurants returns to Secondary School to operate canteen stall

Fusion.

July 15, 2022, 11:41 AM

Odds of Shinzo Abe’s untimely death pushing Japan down a militarised & nationalistic path low

Perceptions of Abe as a right-wing "nationalist" have persisted among some.

July 15, 2022, 05:08 AM

Man, 28, allegedly used chopper to slash hands & legs of man, 27, in Bukit Merah

The older man will be charged in court.

July 15, 2022, 04:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.