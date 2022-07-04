Back

Mustafa Centre extends opening hours to 2am

More time to wander around the shopping complex and pick up unexpected finds.

Fiona Tan | July 04, 2022, 12:23 PM

There are only so many things to do in Singapore once the clock strikes 12.

If you're not a fan of dancing amongst a mass of throbbing bodies at Marquee or Zouk, here's a more leisurely activity to consider: Wandering through the sprawling aisles in Mustafa Centre.

Now open till 2am

Mustafa Centre recently announced that it would extend its opening hours past midnight till 2am.

A spokesperson told Mothership that the revised operating hours have kicked in since Jul. 1, 2022.

Image by Fiona Tan.

While the mega shopping mall is still not quite what it used to be before the Covid-19 pandemic – open round the clock 24/7 – the extended opening hours are a significant step up.

Before this, the shopping mall was previously only open daily from 9:30am to 11:30pm.

Image by Fiona Tan.

About Mustafa Centre

Address: 145 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207704

Opening hours: 9:30am to 2am daily

More places that are open past midnight

Top image by Fiona Tan.

