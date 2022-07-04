Mustafa Centre extends opening hours to 2am

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
There are only so many things to do in Singapore once the clock strikes 12.
If you're not a fan of dancing amongst a mass of throbbing bodies at Marquee or Zouk, here's a more leisurely activity to consider: Wandering through the sprawling aisles in Mustafa Centre.
Now open till 2am
Mustafa Centre recently announced that it would extend its opening hours past midnight till 2am.
A spokesperson told Mothership that the revised operating hours have kicked in since Jul. 1, 2022.
While the mega shopping mall is still not quite what it used to be before the Covid-19 pandemic – open round the clock 24/7 – the extended opening hours are a significant step up.
Before this, the shopping mall was previously only open daily from 9:30am to 11:30pm.
About Mustafa Centre
Address: 145 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207704
Opening hours: 9:30am to 2am daily
More places that are open past midnight
Top image by Fiona Tan.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.