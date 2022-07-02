Back

Marquee, one of S'pore's largest clubs, jam packed on July 1 reopening night

Covid? What Covid?

Belmont Lay | July 02, 2022, 03:47 AM

Marquee, the biggest nightclub in Singapore, reopened on Friday, July 1, 2022 after it remained closed for two-and-a-half years.

It was jam packed.

An Instagram Story by @francescaway showed the crowd situation outside of the club.

via @francescaway

Operating at full capacity

The club is operating at full capacity now that it has reopened.

Snaking queues were seen as a result of revellers waiting to enter the venue located next to the Sands Theatre at The Shoppes in Marina Bay Sands.

The 2,300 sq m club was previously shut since March 2020.

Inside, the packed dance floor showed the nightlife establishment roaring back to life, as seen in Instagram Stories by @ohsofickle.

via ohsofickle

via ohsofickle

via ohsofickle

The club features an indoor eight-armed ferris wheel with a photo booth in each pod and a three-storey slide.

From July 1, it will be open from 10pm to 6am on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays.

The reopening will also take place with new safe management measures in effect.

The Ministry of Health announced that from June 14, patrons will no longer need to show a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result to enter such venues.

Capacity limits for nightlife establishments with dancing will be lifted.

However, vaccination-differentiated measures will continue to be applied.

Operators must conduct checks on patrons' vaccination status.

Patrons will also be required to be masked up on the dance floor.

Covid-19 update

Singapore reported 9,087 new cases of Covid-19 as of Friday, July 1, 12pm, bringing the total tally to 1,453,155 cases.

Of the new cases, 795 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 8,292 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according Ministry of Health statistics.

Among the PCR cases, 737 were local transmissions and 58 were imported cases.

Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,855 local transmissions and 437 imported cases.

A total of 516 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 11 of them in intensive care units.

Two deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,415, the ministry said.

Top photos via @francescaway & ohsofickle

