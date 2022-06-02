Back

Marquee nightclub reopening July 1, 2022 with parties till 6am

Dun zi dun zi.

Mandy How | June 02, 2022, 04:25 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Marquee, the biggest nightclub in Singapore, is reopening on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The move comes more than two months after nightlife establishments were allowed to operate again.

It will also mark the end of a two-year hiatus for Marquee.

After its return, the 2,300 square metre nightclub will open on Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of public holidays, from 10pm till 6am.

Tickets will go on sale later in June.

The same safe distancing measures apply, and guests will have to:

  • Be either fully vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days, or be medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

  • Present a valid supervised antigen rapid test (ART) result for the visit

  • Wear a mask except when eating or drinking

Marquee's distinctive features, such as a three-storey slide and an eight-armed ferris wheel that you can ride in more ways than one, will also be available.

Photo via Marquee

