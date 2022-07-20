'Mummy accepts that you're gone forever': Mum of 4-year-old who died from Covid-19 in S'pore

Four-year-old Raisya Ufairah Mohammed Ashraff died from Covid-19 on Jul. 17, the same day she tested positive.

She was the second child under the age of 12 to die of Covid-19 in Singapore.

In an exclusive interview with Berita Harian, Raisya's mother, Mardalina Mohamed Nossi, 39, revealed that she said some last words to Raisya after doctors confirmed the four-year-old's death.

Mardalina told Raisya, who is her youngest child: "Raisya, mummy accepts that you're gone forever. Go and play at the playgrounds in paradise."

What happened

Showed symptoms on Jul. 15

According to Berita Harian, the family's domestic helper tested positive for Covid-19 on Jul. 13, and subsequently isolated herself in her own room.

Two days later on Jul. 15, Raisya began showing symptoms including fever and sore throat, although she tested negative for Covid-19 that day.

Raisya's condition, however, worsened on Jul. 17.

Tested positive on Jul. 17

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Jul. 19 that Raisya had tested positive for Covid-19 at a general practitioner clinic via an antigen rapid test (ART) on Jul. 17.

She was prescribed medication for her symptoms but remained unwell.

That night, Raisya vomited and foamed at the mouth when Mardalina tried to feed her medicine, according to Berita Harian.

Mardalina then decided to drive her daughter to the clinic as her husband was working at the time.

However, while in the car, Raisya lost consciousness.

Attempted to resuscitate her by the roadside

Mardalina subsequently called for an ambulance and was advised by a paramedic over the phone to place Raisya on the ground by the roadside.

A passer-by who witnessed what was happening tried giving Raisya cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before the ambulance arrived shortly after.

Throughout the journey to the hospital, paramedics told Mardalina that they were attempting to find Raisya's pulse.

"While in the ambulance, I could sense that my daughter was no longer there," Mardalina told Berita Harian.

Two hours after arriving at the hospital's accident and emergency (A&E) department, doctors told her that her daughter had passed away.

Top image from Unsplash.