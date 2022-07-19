Back

Girl, 4, is 2nd Covid-19 death among patients under 12 in S'pore

The state coroner has determined the cause of her death to be Covid-19 pneumonia.

Nigel Chua | July 19, 2022, 10:25 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported four deaths due to Covid-19 on Jul. 17, including a patient under 12 years of age.

MOH has since confirmed that a four-year-old girl died from Covid-19 pneumonia on Jul. 17, in a statement to The Straits Times (ST) issued today (Jul. 19).

This is the second death of a person aged below 12 years old caused by Covid-19, after a previous case of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy who passed away on Jun. 27, 2022.

The girl developed upper respiratory tract infection symptoms, along with a fever, on Friday (Jul. 15).

On Sunday (Jul. 17), she tested positive for Covid-19 at a General Practitioner clinic via an antigen rapid test (ART), MOH said.

She was prescribed medication for her symptoms but remained unwell and later collapsed.

The state coroner has determined the cause of her death to be Covid-19 pneumonia, MOH added.

MOH said the girl had no past medical history and was previously well.

MOH said in its statement today (Jul. 19):

"Children are generally more resilient to Covid-19 infections than adults and the elderly. Notwithstanding, Covid-19 infections can result in severe disease amongst children."

Vaccines for those under 5 being studied

MOH also said it was studying the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines for children under the age of five, along with the Health Sciences Authority and the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin

