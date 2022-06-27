1½-year-old S'porean boy dies from brain inflammation after getting Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that a one-and-a-half year-old male Singaporean who had Covid-19 infection passed away on June 27, 2022.

The cause of death was Encephalitis (brain inflammation) due to Covid-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Enterovirus infections.

RSV is a common respiratory virus but the infection can be severe for infants and seniors.

Enteroviruses are a group of viruses that which are usually mild, but certain groups of people such as newborns or those with underlying health conditions may develop more severe disease.

This is Singapore’s first death caused by Covid-19 in a patient aged below 12 years old, MOH said in a press release on June 27.

The ministry added that the patient had no other past medical history and was previously well.

He presented at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) Children’s Emergency Department on the night of June 21, 2022.

He had high fever and recurrent seizures, with a subsequent drop in consciousness.

Admitted to Children's Intensive Care Unit

He was admitted to the Children’s Intensive Care Unit in critical condition on Jun. 22, 2022, and was diagnosed with severe Meningoencephalitis.

The polymerase chain reaction test for the patient was positive for Covid-19 as well as two other viruses -- Rhinovirus/Enterovirus and RSV.

MOH added that Covid-19 can result in severe disease, even in children and those without pre-existing medical conditions.

Vaccination substantially reduces the likelihood of severe disease when one is infected. MOH added:

"All children aged five to 11 years old are recommended to be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, especially children with underlying chronic medical conditions. MOH, the Health Sciences Authority and the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination will study the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines that have been formulated for young children under the age of five once the dossier is submitted to us for evaluation by the manufacturers."

KKH is in contact with the family to provide the necessary support.

