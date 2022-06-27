Back

1½-year-old S'porean boy dies from brain inflammation after getting Covid-19

The patient had no other past medical history and was previously well.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 27, 2022, 11:29 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that a one-and-a-half year-old male Singaporean who had Covid-19 infection passed away on June 27, 2022.

The cause of death was Encephalitis (brain inflammation) due to Covid-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Enterovirus infections.

RSV is a common respiratory virus but the infection can be severe for infants and seniors.

Enteroviruses are a group of viruses that which are usually mild, but certain groups of people such as newborns or those with underlying health conditions may develop more severe disease.

This is Singapore’s first death caused by Covid-19 in a patient aged below 12 years old, MOH said in a press release on June 27.

The ministry added that the patient had no other past medical history and was previously well.

He presented at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) Children’s Emergency Department on the night of June 21, 2022.

He had high fever and recurrent seizures, with a subsequent drop in consciousness.

Admitted to Children's Intensive Care Unit

He was admitted to the Children’s Intensive Care Unit in critical condition on Jun. 22, 2022, and was diagnosed with severe Meningoencephalitis.

The polymerase chain reaction test for the patient was positive for Covid-19 as well as two other viruses -- Rhinovirus/Enterovirus and RSV.

MOH added that Covid-19 can result in severe disease, even in children and those without pre-existing medical conditions.

Vaccination substantially reduces the likelihood of severe disease when one is infected. MOH added:

"All children aged five to 11 years old are recommended to be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, especially children with underlying chronic medical conditions.

MOH, the Health Sciences Authority and the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination will study the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines that have been formulated for young children under the age of five once the dossier is submitted to us for evaluation by the manufacturers."

KKH is in contact with the family to provide the necessary support.

Top image from Mothership.

Felicia Teo's alleged murderer discharged, but not acquitted: Is he no longer on the hook?

What is a "discharge not amounting to an acquittal"?

June 27, 2022, 08:24 PM

Otters kill man's 50 goldfish in Hougang a week after guard dog passed away

The dog had chased away otters and saved the man's fish in February.

June 27, 2022, 07:26 PM

Dog owner raises concern over pest poison left around Poiz Centre

The poison was apparently placed there without Poiz Centre management's knowledge.

June 27, 2022, 06:56 PM

Ex-NOC Ryan Tan says he's 'officially broke', receives S$1,000 donation from follower

The donor is the founder of Mentai-Ya Japanese Cuisine.

June 27, 2022, 06:16 PM

54-year-old tutor sexually abused 8 children, some with learning & physical disabilities, gets 45 years' jail

Two of the female victims were only five years old when he raped them.

June 27, 2022, 05:36 PM

Shane Pow starring in his first Channel 8 series since termination from Mediacorp

Earlier this year, Pow also appeared in the telemovie sequel of 'My Star Bride'.

June 27, 2022, 04:41 PM

Son Ye Jin, 40, & Hyun Bin, 39, are expecting their 1st child

Congratulations!

June 27, 2022, 04:32 PM

Japan theme park introduces 120m 'completely dark' spiral tube slide

Tube.

June 27, 2022, 02:46 PM

Chinese woman, 33, pays S$117 million for 49-room luxury property in Italy

The property is reportedly the size of 100 basketball courts.

June 27, 2022, 02:33 PM

3 whales spotted in M'sia waters near Langkawi

Beautiful.

June 27, 2022, 02:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.