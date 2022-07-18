Back

MOS Burger S'pore offers ebi burger & fries with salted egg sauce, durian ice cream for National Day 2022

More salted egg things.

Mandy How | July 18, 2022, 03:48 PM

Years after the salted egg trend hit Singaporeans hard over their heads, MOS Burger is finally incorporating it into its menu.

Photo via Mos Burger

For its limited-time National Day menu, the fast food chain is selling the:

  • Golden Double Ebi Burger, S$6.60

    • Two pieces of breaded prawn dipped with salted egg sauce, egg, lettuce, and cheese

  • French Fries with Salted Egg Sauce, S$3.80

  • Durian Ice Cream, S$5

  • Durian Milkshake, S$5.70 (only at One Fullerton)

Photo via Mos Burger

Photo via Mos Burger

Photo via Mos Burger

Besides ordering them à la carte, you can also get a National Day Bundle for S$13.80, comprising the burger, the fries, and the ice cream.

These items will be available from July 20 to end-August 2022, or while stocks last.

Top photo via Mos Burger.

