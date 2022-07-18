MOS Burger S'pore offers ebi burger & fries with salted egg sauce, durian ice cream for National Day 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Years after the salted egg trend hit Singaporeans hard over their heads, MOS Burger is finally incorporating it into its menu.
For its limited-time National Day menu, the fast food chain is selling the:
- Golden Double Ebi Burger, S$6.60
- Two pieces of breaded prawn dipped with salted egg sauce, egg, lettuce, and cheese
- French Fries with Salted Egg Sauce, S$3.80
- Durian Ice Cream, S$5
- Durian Milkshake, S$5.70 (only at One Fullerton)
Besides ordering them à la carte, you can also get a National Day Bundle for S$13.80, comprising the burger, the fries, and the ice cream.
These items will be available from July 20 to end-August 2022, or while stocks last.
Top photo via Mos Burger.
