MOS Burger S'pore offers ebi burger & fries with salted egg sauce, durian ice cream for National Day 2022

Years after the salted egg trend hit Singaporeans hard over their heads, MOS Burger is finally incorporating it into its menu.

For its limited-time National Day menu, the fast food chain is selling the:

Golden Double Ebi Burger, S$6.60 Two pieces of breaded prawn dipped with salted egg sauce, egg, lettuce, and cheese

French Fries with Salted Egg Sauce, S$3.80

Durian Ice Cream, S$5

Durian Milkshake, S$5.70 (only at One Fullerton)

Besides ordering them à la carte, you can also get a National Day Bundle for S$13.80, comprising the burger, the fries, and the ice cream.

These items will be available from July 20 to end-August 2022, or while stocks last.

Top photo via Mos Burger.