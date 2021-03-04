Back

Mos Burger outlet at One Fullerton offers waterfront view & exclusive menu items

I like the view.

Karen Lui | March 04, 2021, 03:52 PM

Back in January 2021, Mos Burger opened its first outlet at One Fullerton.

The outlet featured a waterfront view and new exclusive items.

Facade

If you're walking towards Merlion Park from Raffles Place MRT station, you will be greeted with this view.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The combination of the white windows and green tiles along the walk provides a decent backdrop for your pictures.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Interior

Customers can only enter via the main entrance at the moment, where the counters and self-ordering kiosks to order food are located.

The menus are hung above the counter for your perusal (just make sure you avoid blocking the pathway so others can make their orders first).

Photo by Karen Lui.

The outlet offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Opt for a window seat if you prefer watching the world go by with careless abandon while you charge your devices with the power sockets available.

The window seat is also great as a follow-up from the outdoor window backdrop, especially if you wish to achieve the outside-looking-in type of pictures.

The banquet seating against the accent wall with pictures featuring a fortune cat and Mount Fuji is yet another photo op for Instagram fanatics.

The long table is definitely going to come in handy for the post-covid gatherings when safe distancing measures are eased.

Photo by Karen Lui.

If you prefer alfresco dining with a (spectacular!) waterfront view, the tables and benches outside are perfect.

The large canopy over the seating and the surrounding trees provide sufficient shade from the glaring afternoon sun.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Admire the Merlion, Esplanade and other iconic Singapore landmarks while you dig into your burger.

Photo by Karen Lui

New exclusive items

The One Fullerton outlet is the only outlet that serves the following items:

Milkshakes

I don't know about you but milkshakes bring me to the yard... or in this case, the Merlion Park.

The four flavours that the milkshakes are available in are Coffee (S$4.50), Mango (S$4.80), Matcha (S$4.50), and Vanilla (S$4.50).

We had the chance to try the Matcha one.

Yes, we're obsessed with the view. Photo by Karen Lui

Served with whipped cream on top and dusted with matcha powder, it tasted milky but not cloyingly sweet like some heavier milkshakes that we have tried. The bits of matcha powder added a nice bitterness that balanced out the sweetness with each sip.

The serving size is just nice, without making you feel too jelak ('surfeit').

Tiger beer

If you prefer an iced cold beer instead, they serve Tiger Beer at S$9 per glass. It's Tiger beer, 'nuff said.

Photo by Karen Lui

Signature platter

For S$15.90, the platter consisting of Mussel Nuggets, Buffalo Wings, and Onion Rings is good for sharing.

The Buffalo Wings have a kick but remain tolerable for those with low spice threshold.

Mussel nuggets are a bit of a novelty while the crispy Onion Rings are forgettable.

Photo by Karen Lui

Limited edition burgers

Launching for a limited time on Mar. 8 are the Fiery Wagyu Cheese Burger (S$9.30) and the Roasted Garlic Chicken Burger (S$9.30).

With its numerous layers, the Wagyu burger is quite a mouthful.

The thin layer of spicy sauce made of Mongolian sauce and Tabasco adds a gentle kick without overwhelming the Wagyu and fried Mozzarella patties.

Photo by Karen Lui

The roasted lime sauce lends a sweet tanginess to the garlic chicken burger and the chicken patty was crispy.

Photo by Karen Lui

Bi-weekly promotion

The bi-weekly promotions launched to celebrate their opening will run until Mar. 22.

From Feb. 23, 2021 to Mar. 8, 2021, purchase any Bagel Burger to get one Iced Tea (M) at S$1.80. You may choose from Iced Lemon Tea, Iced Milk Tea, or Iced Peach Tea.

From Mar. 9, 2021 to Mar. 22, 2021, purchase Garlic Lime Chicken Burger with any drinks to get one free (L) French Fries.

Mos Burger

Address: One Fullerton Road, #01-10, Singapore 049213

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 11am to 10pm

Weekends and Public Holidays: 10am to 10pm

Top images by Karen Lui.

