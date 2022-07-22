Thai woman, 27, wanted in S'pore for taking S$32 million, investigated by Thailand police in 2019 for similar ruse

The 27-year-old Thai woman, Pansuk Siriwipa, who is wanted in Singapore for her involvement in the S$32 million luxury goods fiasco, was apparently investigated by the Thai police for a similar ruse in 2019.

Supposedly not her first rodeo

Siriwipa and her 26-year-old husband, Pi Jiapeng, have made headlines in Singapore and the news have spread to Thailand.

Several Thai individuals, who claim to have fallen prey to Siriwipa, have reached out to victims in Singapore and shared their accounts, reported The Straits Times (ST).

They said Siriwipa fronted a five-man business team on Instagram, which helped customers pre-order cosmetics products and branded items.

A Thai woman claiming to be Siriwipa's victim said she received her first few branded bag orders on time and in good condition.

She then proceeded to order several Chanel handbags in 2019, but reportedly did not receive the goods.

As a result, she apparently lost over 680,000 Baht (S$25,656) and subsequently lodged a police report in mid-2019.

More Thai victims has come forward

She added that her friend was also in a similar situation and had also made a police report.

The other woman had supposedly lost 100,000 Baht (S$3,773) after ordering a luxury bag from Siriwipa that was never delivered.

These women were not the only ones, and ST reported that another Thai female victim said she had ordered 5 million baht (S$188,652) worth of Hermes, Dior and Chanel bags.

Like the previous incidents, she apparently never received her order.

Interpol released details about Siriwipa

Interpol has released details about Siriwipa and Pi.

She was born in Roi Et, a province in central northeastern Thailand, on Oct. 16, 1994.

She is 1.64m tall.

Her husband and co-accused, Pi, was born in Fujian, China on Aug. 15, 1995.

Background

Siriwipa and Pi allegedly collected over S$32 million from over 200 individuals in Singapore.

These individuals had entrusted the pair to purchase luxury goods on their behalf and made advance payments for their orders.

However, Siriwipa and Pi never fulfilled the orders or deliver the goods and became uncontactable shortly after.

The pair hid in a lorry's cargo compartment and fled from Singapore on Jul. 4.

A 40-year-old Malaysian man, Mohamed Alias, allegedly assisted the couple to depart the country illegally.

The Ministry of Law suspended Tradenation's, the couple's business, registration under the precious stones and precious metals act.

This act is for the purposes of anti-money laundering and countering financing terrorism only.

Tradenation and Tradeluxury, the couple's other company, are being investigated by the Singapore Police Force.

Warrants for their arrest and Interpol red notices have also been issued against the couple.

