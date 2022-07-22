Louis Vuitton selling hand-carved wooden mahjong set for S$89,500

In 2020, Louis Vuitton unveiled its jade-engraved mahjong set that reportedly costs NT2.3 million (S$108,727).

The high-end fashion brand then brought back the Vanity Mahjong set in 2021 with new contents for nearly S$90,000.

Updated design

In 2022, the Vanity Mahjong set has returned with an even more gorgeous design.

The new set brings back the pull-out trunk with Louis Vuitton's signature monogram design on canvas and natural cowhide trimming.

However, the interior is in a shade of pine green, featuring six drawers that contain:

144 tiles and five spare tiles,

Four wooden rulers,

Four wooden dices,

A rounds cube and plate, and

A single handle.

Each tile is hand-carved from walnut wood and corian, and engraved with Louis Vuitton's monogram flowers.

The set is currently sold at S$89,500.

Unfortunately, even if you have the money to spare, it is "not available" in Singapore.

Top photos via Louis Vuitton website