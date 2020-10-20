Louis Vuitton unveils mahjong set made of engraved jade, reportedly costs S$108,000

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its take on the mahjong set at its Savoir Faire Universe showcase in Taiwan.

A video by Elle Taiwan shows the tiles housed in a pull-out trunk, which comes in the brand's signature monogram design.

The tiles itself, which are made of jade, have different characters engraved on it.

As a nod to Taiwan, the "one bamboo" tile is designed with Taiwan's national bird (the blue magpie), as well as Taiwan's outline, ETfashion notes.

According to Elle Taiwan, only 10 of such sets are available within Taiwan.

Each set costs NT$2.3 million, styletc reported, which converts to around S$108,727.

This is almost twice the price of Hermes' set, which, to be fair, is not made with jade.

However, the Savoir Faire Universe Showcase is an travelling art exhibition of sorts that functions on an appointment basis, so you might not even have access to buy the set even if you're in Taiwan with cash to spare.

Besides mahjong, LV has also released several other products for the showcase, including a cosmetic case, tea box, doll house, and foosball table.

You can check them out in Elle Taiwan's Instagram post:

Top image via Elle Taiwan