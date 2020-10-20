Back

Louis Vuitton unveils mahjong set made of engraved jade, reportedly costs S$108,000

High stakes game.

Mandy How | October 20, 2020, 05:11 PM

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its take on the mahjong set at its Savoir Faire Universe showcase in Taiwan.

Photo via Louis Vuitton Taiwan

A video by Elle Taiwan shows the tiles housed in a pull-out trunk, which comes in the brand's signature monogram design.

The tiles itself, which are made of jade, have different characters engraved on it.

Screenshot via Elle Taiwan

Screenshot via Elle Taiwan

Screenshot via Elle Taiwan

Screenshot via Elle Taiwan

Screenshot via Elle Taiwan

As a nod to Taiwan, the "one bamboo" tile is designed with Taiwan's national bird (the blue magpie), as well as Taiwan's outline, ETfashion notes.

According to Elle Taiwan, only 10 of such sets are available within Taiwan.

Each set costs NT$2.3 million, styletc reported, which converts to around S$108,727.

This is almost twice the price of Hermes' set, which, to be fair, is not made with jade.

However, the Savoir Faire Universe Showcase is an travelling art exhibition of sorts that functions on an appointment basis, so you might not even have access to buy the set even if you're in Taiwan with cash to spare.

Besides mahjong, LV has also released several other products for the showcase, including a cosmetic case, tea box, doll house, and foosball table.

You can check them out in Elle Taiwan's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram

#ELLE時尚圈 #LouisVuitton 的麻將太酷了，麻將是用玉石雕刻，一條上面還有台灣形狀，最後再用經典硬箱裝起來，全台限定10組～LV在中山堂舉辦的路易威登 #SavoirFaire 硬箱展，有化妝箱、茶箱、連可愛的玩偶都有特製家，往後滑看更多影片 #ELLETaiwan @louisvuitton #麻將

A post shared by ELLE Taiwan (@elletaiwan) on

Top image via Elle Taiwan

