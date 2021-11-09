Hand-carved wood & stone mahjong set by Louis Vuitton selling for S$90,000

In Oct. 2020, Louis Vuitton unveiled its jade-engraved mahjong set that reportedly costs NT2.3 million (S$108,727).

New design

This year, the high-end fashion brand is bringing back the Vanity Mahjong but with new contents.

The updated Vanity Mahjong NV showcases a pull-out trunk with the brand's signature monogram design on canvas and natural cowhide trimming.

Hand-painted tiles

Within the trunk is a lush blue lining with six drawers that are filled with:

144 tiles and five spare tiles

Four wooden rulers

Four wooden dice

A rounds cube and plate

Designed by Hong Kong design agency Studio Adjective, the hand-painted and hand-carved mahjong tiles are made of American walnut and ivory composite stone.

Each item in the set is also etched with Louis Vuitton's four-petal motif.

The agency added that they took "practical concerns and the game experience of the players" into account when designing this set.

Currently out of stock

The price for this classy set? HK$520,000, which is about S$89,868.38.

Unfortunately, even if you had the spare change to get a set for yourself, the Vanity Mahjong NV is currently out of stock.

Better luck next time.

Top image from @studioadjective and @emmiedustie on Instagram.

