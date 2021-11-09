Back

Hand-carved wood & stone mahjong set by Louis Vuitton selling for S$90,000

Pong, but make it high fashion.

Fasiha Nazren | November 09, 2021, 03:43 PM

In Oct. 2020, Louis Vuitton unveiled its jade-engraved mahjong set that reportedly costs NT2.3 million (S$108,727).

New design

This year, the high-end fashion brand is bringing back the Vanity Mahjong but with new contents.

The updated Vanity Mahjong NV showcases a pull-out trunk with the brand's signature monogram design on canvas and natural cowhide trimming.

Photo from Louis Vuitton's website.

Photo from Louis Vuitton's website.

Hand-painted tiles

Within the trunk is a lush blue lining with six drawers that are filled with:

  • 144 tiles and five spare tiles

  • Four wooden rulers

  • Four wooden dice

  • A rounds cube and plate

Designed by Hong Kong design agency Studio Adjective, the hand-painted and hand-carved mahjong tiles are made of American walnut and ivory composite stone.

Each item in the set is also etched with Louis Vuitton's four-petal motif.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Studio Adjective (@studioadjective)

The agency added that they took "practical concerns and the game experience of the players" into account when designing this set.

Photo from Louis Vuitton's website.

Currently out of stock

The price for this classy set? HK$520,000, which is about S$89,868.38.

Unfortunately, even if you had the spare change to get a set for yourself, the Vanity Mahjong NV is currently out of stock.

Better luck next time.

Top image from @studioadjective and @emmiedustie on Instagram.

