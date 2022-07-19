Back

More seats added to Jay Chou's S'pore Dec. 2022 concert, ticket sales start July 21, 10am

Jay Chou rolling in the dough.

Mandy How | July 19, 2022, 05:13 PM

Events

More seats have been added to the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour concert in Singapore this year end.

The two-day concert, to be held on Dec. 17 and 18, 2022, is organised by G.H.Y Culture & Media.

The organiser announced on the morning of July 19 that the additional tickets will be released on July 21, at 10am, via online platform ticketek.

During the first round of ticket sales on May 5, customers ran into difficulties purchasing their tickets both online and offline, with the latter at Singapore Sports Hub.

Ticketek later apologised for technical issues.

For its first round of sales, tickets ranged from S$218 to S$388.

Mothership has reached out to G.H.Y for more information on the new seatings.

Top image via G.H.Y

