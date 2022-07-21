S$8,000 worth of valuables & parts likely stolen from Honda Civic Type R, thieves reprogrammed car lock system

The Singaporean owner of the Honda Civic Type R that was stolen from a car park in Genting Highlands returned to Malaysia on Jul. 20 at the Malaysian police's request to identify his vehicle after it was found in a condominium there.

The 28-year-old Singaporean, who goes by Damien, said he estimated the losses to be roughly around S$8,000, adding that the thieves had likely removed valuables and expensive parts from his car.

Cashcard, cash of about S$2,000 and 18-inch rims among items likely stolen from car

Speaking to Mothership, Damien said the car was found in the Puteri Palma Condominium in Putrajaya, almost 80km from the SkyAvenue mall in Genting Highlands where the car was parked before it disappeared.

He said there were extensive changes made to his car.

This included the removal of the "glacier blue" colour sticker that covered the body his car, which revealed the original white colour of the car underneath.

Its bonnet, which was black, was spray-painted white by the thieves, according to Damien.

He was able to verify that the car was indeed his by checking the chassis number printed on the car against his vehicle log card details.

Damien also noticed that the car's front and back camera, an IROAD X9 with a 256GB memory card, and his Rockford sound system, were missing.

His 18-inch rims and Michelin Power Sport 4 tyres were also swapped out for cheaper ones.

He also suspected that the thieves stole:

Two Touch 'n Go cards, each with about RM200 in stored value

One CashCard with about S$200 in stored value

Cash of about S$1,800 to S$2,000

Damien noted that since the car was left in such a messy state, he did not have the time to confirm whether these valuables had been stolen or left in the mess inside the car.

He estimated that these missing items and valuables amounted to roughly S$8,000, but will only be able to confirm after a more thorough check when the car returns to Singapore on Monday (Jul. 25).

The boot of his car was also piled with the exhaust pipe and parts of a carbon fibre air intake system from his car.

The parts were likely dismantled to be sold off by the thieves, said Damien.

A car jack, screwdriver and spanner, were among things that the thieves supposedly left behind in the boot.

White spray cans were also found in the boot, which the thieves might have used to spray paint the bonnet of the car.

"Very experienced" thieves

Damien suspected that the thieves were "very experienced" and possibly worked in a syndicate.

He told Mothership that they had apparently reprogrammed the car's lock system to match the keys the thieves had.

He also suspected that the thieves may have driven his car more than what was necessary to reach the condominium, as his car's fuel reserve light was on when he went to inspect his car. His car had a full tank of petrol when he parked it at Genting Highlands. He said a full tank would last about 300km.

Damien also disputed earlier reports by Malaysian media that the car was plastered with racing stickers to evade detection, as he did not spot any when he arrived to inspect his car.

Thanked security guard, Malaysian police and friends for helping him find his car

Damien extended his gratitude to the security guard who helped call the police after realising that the Honda Civic Type R that entered the condominium on Jul. 16 was likely Damien's stolen car.

He also thanked the Malaysian police officers for helping him find his car.

He also had some kind words for his friends and girlfriend: "I would like to thank the people from 8337 Premium Motorworks, especially Jovel Wong, Yang Hui Min, Bryan Wong, Lee Meng Song, Ron Chee and my girlfriend Michelle Wee for searching high and low while consoling me at Genting even though the trip was kind of a huge mess when my vehicle went missing."

Top photos via Google Street View and Damien.