S’porean’s stolen Honda Civic Type R found in M’sia, allegedly with parts stolen

The Singapore-registered Honda Civic Type R that was stolen from the SkyAvenue mall car park in Genting Highlands on Jul. 16 was found in a condominium car park in Sepang, Selangor on Jul. 19 evening.

To supposedly evade detection, the car was plastered with racing stickers and had its Singapore-registered car plate swapped out for a Malaysian one.

Car found by condo security guard who alerted police

According to Malaysian news site China Press, a security guard at the condominium in Sepang noticed a "suspicious-looking" Honda Civic Type R sedan entering the condominium premises.

The Bentong police chief said the car had entered the condominium car park at around 6am on Jul. 16, the day the car got stolen.

Sinchew reported that the condominium security guard decided to inform the police about the suspicious vehicle after noticing that a lot of racing stickers were pasted on the car's surface.

The guard noticed that the car's colour and features were similar to the one that was stolen, and decided to make a police report.

After police arrived at the condominium, they confirmed that it was indeed the stolen car.

The police commended the security guard's accurate judgement in calling the police, which helped them successfully solve the case.

Thieves removed 18-inch rims, sound system and car cameras

Speaking to Mothership, Damien, the Singaporean owner of the stolen car, said based off a cursory examination, it appeared that the 18-inch rims, sound system and car cameras have been removed from his car.

He said that he will need to conduct further checks in a workshop in Singapore to assess the extent of the losses.

Damien said he and his parents will be returning to Malaysia on Monday (Jul. 25) to retrieve his stolen car.

He plans to restore the car to its original state once it is back in Singapore.

"Most importantly, I would like to convey my thanks to the Malaysian police and the officers in charge for returning my beloved car to me," said Damien.

