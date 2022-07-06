S'porean man, 37, formerly accused of killing Felicia Teo, has hearing postponed

The court hearing for Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, who was previously accused of killing Felicia Teo in 2007, was not heard on Jul. 6 as scheduled, and will be postponed to a pre-trial conference on Aug. 5.

Ahmad was expected to plead guilty on Wednesday when he turned up to court to unlawfully depositing Teo's corpse in a public place.

The 37-year-old Singaporean man was earlier given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge on June 27, 2022.

Ahmad's discharge meant that he is no longer accused of committing murder, but he can still be prosecuted for related crimes if any evidence emerges in the future.

Prosecution and defence had "multiple issues to work out": Lawyer

Ahmad's lawyer, Shashi Nathan of Withers Khattarwong LLP, told reporters that both the prosecution and defence had "multiple issues to work out", which included working out the facts of the case and their sentencing position.

Shashi added that he was confident that they would reach a "fruitful" outcome.

Ahmad was spotted walking into court in a bright blue two-piece suit.

He also sported a different look, with his hair cut short and his signature enlarged earlobes tucked back.

Charges

According to Today, Ahmad faces six charges, which are:

Two counts of fabricating false evidence By making calls to Teo's phone, leaving her voicemails, and messaging her on social media to create a false impression that they believed she was still alive when they knew she was already dead. By placing Teo's phone in the vicinity of East Coast Park to support lies given to the police that she had gone there.

One count of dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by a deceased person at the time of their death by taking Teo's mobile phone, MacBook Pro, and Olympus DSLR camera with two lens.

One count of omitting to give information about Teo's death on June 30, 2007 when he was legally bound to report a sudden or unnatural death to the police.

One count of giving false information to two police officers that they did not know what happened to Teo after she left a party, intending for the police not to arrest them.

One count of disposing of Teo's corpse in the vicinity of Punggol Track 24, under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Another man, Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, an Indonesian, who was also accused of the murder, is not in Singapore.

His last known location was believed to be in Indonesia.

Background

Ahmad was arrested in December 2020 for the murder of Felicia Teo, and was later charged with her murder.

The Criminal Investigation Department in Singapore uncovered new leads in 2020 when the case was referred to them for a fresh review.

Teo, who was then 19 years old, went missing on June 30, 2007.

She was last seen with two men, Ahmad and Ragil, at Ragil's flat in Marine Terrace.

Teo was a student at Lasalle College of the Arts at the time.

Police investigations revealed that Teo had died before her missing person report was lodged on July 3, 2007.

Ragil is still at large, and believed to be out of Singapore, according to the police.

