Dee Kosh, who pleaded guilty to sexual offences involving teenage boys, has sentencing postponed

Former radio DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh, who was due to be sentenced on Jul. 28 for sexual offences involving teenage boys, had his sentencing postponed by about a week to Aug. 3, 2022.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, had on May 30 pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a boy under the age of 18, one count of offering money to a boy below 18 for sexual services and one count of making an obscene film.

Dee Kosh's defence took issue with prosecution's sentencing submissions

Dee Kosh appeared in court on Thursday dressed in a white long-sleeved button down shirt and black pants.

His defence told the court that they were not ready for sentencing, and sought an extension to prepare sentencing submissions.

The deputy public prosecutor (DPP) objected to the application for adjournment.

The sentencing hearing on July 28 was initially fixed on May 30, when Dee Kosh pleaded guilty in court.

A judge had earlier ordered that Dee Kosh undergo a psychiatric assessment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to assess whether he has a paedophilic disorder.

The IMH report was received and uploaded on Jul. 18. The prosecution later uploaded their sentencing submissions on Jul. 25.

The defence took issue with some of the contents in the prosecution's sentencing submissions and asked for some of them to be removed.

The defence said they only had a limited amount of time to respond to the submissions.

Both the prosecution and defence agreed to a one-week extension, and for Dee Kosh to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

Faced seven charges

Dee Kosh was slapped with seven charges on Aug. 19, 2021, a year after allegations of his sexual misconduct surfaced online.

They include one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA) for attempted sexual exploitation of a child or a young person, one charge for possessing obscene films, two charges for making obscene films, and three charges for commercial sex with a minor under the age of 18, reported Yahoo News.

Allegations surfaced in August 2020

The allegations against Dee Kosh was first surfaced by an Instagram user in August 2020.

The user came forward and alleged that Dee Kosh had asked him for nudes and sexual favours, under the guise of recruiting him as a YouTube talent.

At least four more youths corroborated the first person's allegation with similar accounts.

Dee Kosh subsequently denied having sexual relations with minors, but admitted that there was some "truth to some" of the allegations.

Penalties

If convicted of trying to sexually exploit a minor, Dee Kosh can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For communicating for the purpose of obtaining for consideration sexual services of a minor, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

If convicted of making an obscene film, Dee Kosh can be jailed for up to two years, fined between S$20,000 and S$40,000, or both.

Top photos via Matthias Ang and Dee Kosh/Instagram