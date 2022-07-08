Back

MacPherson CC matchmaking 'Cupid Event' fully booked due to 'overwhelming response'

In a post-pandemic world, many people miss social interactions and want to fall in love.

Fiona Tan | July 08, 2022, 02:07 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

reFollow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

MacPherson Community Club (CC) announced on June 30 that it is organising a "Cupid's Event" matchmaking session for singles on Sep. 18 -- and all vacancies have been snapped up in just one week.

"Overwhelming response"

It turns out that, far from being a taboo topic, many in Singapore aged between 25 and 40 have little qualms getting shot by Cupid's arrow, as the CC subsequently put up a Facebook update on Jul. 7 saying that no more available spots are left due to "overwhelming response".

Such an enthusiastic response does not appear surprising though.

The first Facebook post to announce the event was shared some 1,500 times, with numerous comments consisting of Facebook users tagging their friends and family, seemingly egging them on to get the ball rolling to get hitched.

MacPherson CC said it will be contacting successful registrants between 10am to 10pm from Jul. 25 and Aug. 5.

They will also inform the participants with more details of the event closer to the date.

Mothership has reached out to MacPherson CC to enquire if there will be a second event in the pipeline.

About the event

The event is open to singles aged 25 to 40 years old who are ready to mingle.

They have to fork out S$10 for the event and pass an initial screening process.

The organisers – MacPherson CC Women’s Executive Committee – stated that all interested participants will be screened via a phone call.

The event is held in the day, all the better for participants to see their future partners clearly, and is scheduled to start at 1pm.

Image from MacPherson/Facebook.

There will be light activities and games, as well as time to interact during tea break, an attractive proposition if the interactions turn awry.

All of this will be followed by a quick excursion to the National Museum of Singapore, which coincidentally happens to be a 5-minute walk from the Registry of Marriages (ROM) at Canning Rise.

Following this, participants are free to do as they wish before dusk.

You can read their Facebook update below:

Image from MacPherson/Facebook.

Related story

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Ming/Google Maps and MacPherson/Facebook.

Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

The UK is getting a new prime minister.

July 08, 2022, 01:09 AM

Divorces in S'pore on the rise with 'unreasonable behaviour' most commonly cited reason by women

Just under two-thirds (63.8 per cent) of civil divorces in 2021 were initiated by women.

July 08, 2022, 12:32 AM

1 more imported case of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore

Contact tracing is ongoing.

July 07, 2022, 11:18 PM

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' manga creator found dead at sea

The cause of death is under investigation.

July 07, 2022, 07:17 PM

Penguins & otters in Japan aquarium unimpressed by cheaper fish, diet change due to inflation

No one is having a good time.

July 07, 2022, 06:48 PM

Woman charged S$3.50 for tablespoon-sized pork chop from Outram Community Hospital Koufu stall

Economy rice losing its meaning.

July 07, 2022, 06:15 PM

Here’s what alcohol you should buy based on different friend-types to spice up your next gathering

Sometimes, it’s all about the vibes that a person or a group gives off.

July 07, 2022, 05:59 PM

Boris Johnson to resign as UK PM after deluge of ministerial resignations: UK media

He almost lasted three years.

July 07, 2022, 05:31 PM

Local brand Monocle opens 1st store on Keong Saik Road selling trendy, handcrafted eyewear

Free acai bowls from An Acai Affair at launch with every eyewear purchase.

July 07, 2022, 04:52 PM

Lorry driver, 34, arrested after crashing into 11 vehicles on Causeway, to undergo urine test

The lorry driver is assisting in investigations.

July 07, 2022, 04:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.