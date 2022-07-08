MacPherson CC matchmaking 'Cupid Event' fully booked due to 'overwhelming response'

MacPherson Community Club (CC) announced on June 30 that it is organising a "Cupid's Event" matchmaking session for singles on Sep. 18 -- and all vacancies have been snapped up in just one week.

"Overwhelming response"

It turns out that, far from being a taboo topic, many in Singapore aged between 25 and 40 have little qualms getting shot by Cupid's arrow, as the CC subsequently put up a Facebook update on Jul. 7 saying that no more available spots are left due to "overwhelming response".

Such an enthusiastic response does not appear surprising though.

The first Facebook post to announce the event was shared some 1,500 times, with numerous comments consisting of Facebook users tagging their friends and family, seemingly egging them on to get the ball rolling to get hitched.

MacPherson CC said it will be contacting successful registrants between 10am to 10pm from Jul. 25 and Aug. 5.

They will also inform the participants with more details of the event closer to the date.

Mothership has reached out to MacPherson CC to enquire if there will be a second event in the pipeline.

About the event

The event is open to singles aged 25 to 40 years old who are ready to mingle.

They have to fork out S$10 for the event and pass an initial screening process.

The organisers – MacPherson CC Women’s Executive Committee – stated that all interested participants will be screened via a phone call.

The event is held in the day, all the better for participants to see their future partners clearly, and is scheduled to start at 1pm.

There will be light activities and games, as well as time to interact during tea break, an attractive proposition if the interactions turn awry.

All of this will be followed by a quick excursion to the National Museum of Singapore, which coincidentally happens to be a 5-minute walk from the Registry of Marriages (ROM) at Canning Rise.

Following this, participants are free to do as they wish before dusk.

You can read their Facebook update below:

