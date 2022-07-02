MacPherson CC holding 'Cupid Event' for singles aged 25-40, will screen them first via calls

Are you single? And ready to mingle?

Have your social skills worn thin after more than two years of lack of interaction with people?

Can you still strike up a conversation with someone from the opposite sex?

Have you considered how it is more affordable to buy a piece of public housing as a duo than alone?

Are you done with the bachelor/ bachelorette life?

Feel the urge to up the nation's fertility rate?

If you answered "yes" to all of the above, you are in luck.

MacPherson matchmaking event

MacPherson Community Club is organising a matchmaking event on Sep. 18, 2022 for singles aged 25 to 40 years old.

A post about the event was put up on Facebook on June 30.

The event costs S$10 per pax.

The day event is scheduled to start at 1pm and will include light activities and games, tea break with mingling, an excursion to the National Museum of Singapore, and free time when dusk kicks in -- an open-ended conclusion to the night.

For the obtuse, clueless, and those who generally cannot get a hint: The National Museum of Singapore is a 5-minute walk from the Registry of Marriages (ROM) at Canning Rise.

The event is organised by MacPherson CC Women's Executive Committee.

But if you are wondering if this is going to be a luck of the draw, speed-dating, or shooting fish in a barrel kind of thing, rest assured, the organisers will have at least one round of screening of participants to ensure some baseline.

The poster's fine print read: "Phone call screening will be made to all interested participants before actual day of event."

Interestingly, interest in the event appears high as the post has been shared some 1,200 times in three days.

Facebook users could be seen eagerly tagging their peers and family in the comments section.

Top photos via Google Maps & MacPherson