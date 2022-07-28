New chicken ham & egg breakfast burger at McDonald's S'pore from July 28, 2022

McDonald's R&D team has been real busy.

Besides the four new items for National Day 2022, a new Chicken Ham & Egg Breakfast Burger will also be released on July 28.

Not much is known about it, as only a short teaser has been released on McDonald's social media pages so far.

From the singular photo of it online, it seems like a different bun other than the usual muffin makes up the carb component.

It's been described as savoury, umami, crispy, and fluffy, although we can't quite place where the "crispy" and "fluffy" come from at the moment.

There's also no word on whether it will be a permanent or limited time item—we've reached out to McDonald's for more info on this.

The other two McDonald's articles:

Top photo via McDonald's, Peifeng Qiu/Google Maps