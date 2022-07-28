Back

New chicken ham & egg breakfast burger at McDonald's S'pore from July 28, 2022

This is my 3rd McDonald's article in a row.

Mandy How | July 28, 2022, 02:48 AM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's R&D team has been real busy.

Besides the four new items for National Day 2022, a new Chicken Ham & Egg Breakfast Burger will also be released on July 28.

Not much is known about it, as only a short teaser has been released on McDonald's social media pages so far.

From the singular photo of it online, it seems like a different bun other than the usual muffin makes up the carb component.

Photo via McDonald's Singapore's Facebook page

It's been described as savoury, umami, crispy, and fluffy, although we can't quite place where the "crispy" and "fluffy" come from at the moment.

There's also no word on whether it will be a permanent or limited time item—we've reached out to McDonald's for more info on this.

The other two McDonald's articles:

Top photo via McDonald's, Peifeng Qiu/Google Maps

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

S’pore confirms 11th case of monkeypox

Not linked to any of the earlier monkeypox cases.

July 28, 2022, 02:02 AM

JJ Lin kicking off first world tour concert in 3 years at National Stadium on Nov. 4 & 5, 2022

General ticket sales begin on Jul. 29, while priority booking for Mastercard holders begins Jul. 28.

July 28, 2022, 01:50 AM

No-holds-barred review: McDonald's new laksa burgers might actually be better than its nasi lemak burger

*Not a real food blogger.

July 28, 2022, 01:45 AM

I spent 4.5 hours shopping, dining, & touring around Jurong East because it’s no longer just an industrial area

Journey to the west.

July 27, 2022, 07:00 PM

'Healing the Divide' founder Iris Koh & GP doctor handed more charges for fake vaccination records

The new charges involve at least seven other individuals.

July 27, 2022, 06:55 PM

S'porean man, 49, cheated 10 women including sex workers & 17-year-olds

He will be sentenced next month.

July 27, 2022, 06:33 PM

Here’s how Lalamove makes your deliveries faster & hassle-free by leveraging technological solutions

Less worry all around, for both merchants and consumers.

July 27, 2022, 06:13 PM

Restaurant owner who rammed worker with his car in Geylang jailed 6 weeks

The incident left the worker with a fractured right elbow.

July 27, 2022, 06:07 PM

Free access to rock climbing, futsal court, kids waterpark & more at this JB mall

Time to make a day trip down.

July 27, 2022, 06:00 PM

ERP rates up S$1 at several gantries from Aug. 1, 2022

Up S$1.

July 27, 2022, 05:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.