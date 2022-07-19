Back

Changi Village Hawker Centre closing for 3-month repairs & redecoration from Aug. 15 to Nov. 14

Get your goreng pisang fix before Aug. 15.

Fiona Tan | July 19, 2022, 09:51 AM

Changi Village Hawker Centre will be closed temporarily from Aug. 15 to Nov. 14, 2022.

Will be closed for three months

A photo of a banner announcing the impending temporary closure was posted to the Singapore Hikers Facebook page by Zaini Rahim.

The banner was to announce the hawker centre will be closed for three months for repairs and redecoration.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from East Coast Town Council confirmed the hawker centre's upcoming temporary closure.

Image courtesy of East Coast Town Council spokesperson.

Reopening Nov. 15, 2022

Changi Village Hawker Centre will reopen on Nov. 15, 2022.

East Coast Town Council apologised for any inconvenience caused.

About Changi Village Hawker Centre

Located at blocks 2 and 3 Changi Village Road, the hawker centre is known for its nasi lemak, chicken chop hor fun, Commando dessert and goreng pisang.

The hawker centre is a pitstop for people departing or arriving from Tanah Merah ferry terminal and is frequented by avid anglers and Commandos from the nearby Hendon Camp.

It is one of the 114 hawker centres in Singapore managed by the National Environment Agency.

Top image by GS Tan from Google Maps

