Back

Famous Changi Village goreng pisang hawker dies suddenly at age 49

Rest in peace.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 25, 2022, 03:59 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those who frequent the hawker centre at Changi Village will be aware of the "Million Star Fried Banana" stall.

As a mainstay of the hawker centre, the stall has always been famous for selling fried banana fritters using Pisang Rajah, also known as the king of bananas.

According to the Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the second-generation owner of the stall James Chan passed away on Feb. 21.

He was 49.

The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack.

Died of heart attack

Chan's mother told the Shin Min that she noticed Chan was still in bed at around 11am on the morning he died.

Chan would usually leave house by 10:30am to open the stall.

When she tried to wake Chan up, she found his hand cold and stiff, so she quickly called for an ambulance.

She said she was heartbroken and at a loss when the paramedic announced Chan's death at the scene.

When asked about Chan's health, she said her son did not mention any ailment and he exercised regularly.

The mother cried when speaking about Chan at the wake, Shin Min reported.

Started helping out at the stall three years ago

Chan started helping out at the stall about three years ago and was prepared to take over the business from his elderly parents eventually.

The elderly couple was very happy that Chan was willing to do so.

Chan's father will continue the business for now, a relative said, to the relief of customers.

Chan helped business during pandemic

Many loyal customers remember Chan fondly for his friendly service.

Melvin Chew, the administrator of a Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, remembers Chan for sharing actively in the group.

The Facebook group was created in 2020 to garner support for hawkers after the start of the circuit breaker during the pandemic.

Thanks to Chan, the fried banana business managed to improve despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chan's mother told the Shin Min reporter that any interested parties who wished to take over the business can contact them.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via James Chan's Facebook 

S'pore prison inmate gets 4 As & 1 B for A-levels despite 3 hours of sleep daily, grieving grandma's death

On how he bit the bullet, Jason explained that this was what his grandmother would have wanted for him.

February 25, 2022, 03:42 AM

Heartbreaking scenes as Ukrainians flee to become refugees in wake of Russian invasion

What is war good for?

February 25, 2022, 03:11 AM

18,593 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 24

The country has recorded 661,198 Covid-19 cases and 975 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

February 25, 2022, 12:21 AM

Chained woman in China, 44, sold twice by human traffickers. At least 17 local officials punished.

A blogger's video of this woman went viral and led to a higher-level investigation in China.

February 24, 2022, 10:57 PM

People in S'pore see mushroom cloud after explosion at Johor factory

The mushroom cloud was so huge it could be seen in Singapore.

February 24, 2022, 08:15 PM

China tells citizens in Ukraine to stick national flag on car if travelling

However, they have not been advised to leave the country.

February 24, 2022, 08:07 PM

S'pore MFA condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

'Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext.'

February 24, 2022, 07:43 PM

Ukraine reports casualties: More than 40 soldiers, 10 civilians killed

Human toll registered.

February 24, 2022, 07:20 PM

Why Russia is invading Ukraine, explained

In Russian president Vladimir Putin's mind, Ukraine has always been a part of Russia.

February 24, 2022, 06:45 PM

Etude House closes down last outlet at Bugis Junction for good

Its last day is today, Feb. 24.

February 24, 2022, 06:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.