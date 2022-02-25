Famous Changi Village goreng pisang hawker dies suddenly at age 49

Those who frequent the hawker centre at Changi Village will be aware of the "Million Star Fried Banana" stall.

As a mainstay of the hawker centre, the stall has always been famous for selling fried banana fritters using Pisang Rajah, also known as the king of bananas.

According to the Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the second-generation owner of the stall James Chan passed away on Feb. 21.

He was 49.

The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack.

Died of heart attack

Chan's mother told the Shin Min that she noticed Chan was still in bed at around 11am on the morning he died.

Chan would usually leave house by 10:30am to open the stall.

When she tried to wake Chan up, she found his hand cold and stiff, so she quickly called for an ambulance.

She said she was heartbroken and at a loss when the paramedic announced Chan's death at the scene.

When asked about Chan's health, she said her son did not mention any ailment and he exercised regularly.

The mother cried when speaking about Chan at the wake, Shin Min reported.

Started helping out at the stall three years ago

Chan started helping out at the stall about three years ago and was prepared to take over the business from his elderly parents eventually.

The elderly couple was very happy that Chan was willing to do so.

Chan's father will continue the business for now, a relative said, to the relief of customers.

Chan helped business during pandemic

Many loyal customers remember Chan fondly for his friendly service.

Melvin Chew, the administrator of a Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, remembers Chan for sharing actively in the group.

The Facebook group was created in 2020 to garner support for hawkers after the start of the circuit breaker during the pandemic.

Thanks to Chan, the fried banana business managed to improve despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chan's mother told the Shin Min reporter that any interested parties who wished to take over the business can contact them.

Top image via James Chan's Facebook