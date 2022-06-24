Sourbombe bakery to open at Jewel Changi Airport in Aug. 2022 with sourdough waffles & soft serve

Sourbombe is opening its second outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

Conceived by Genevieve Lee, the runner-up of the first season of MasterChef Singapore, Sourbombe started out as an online business in 2020.

The bakery is known for its bomboloni (doughnuts stuffed with pastry cream) made with sourdough.

These come in less conventional flavours, such as:

Lavender Lime Mascarpone

Strawberry Milk

Hojicha Caramel Crunch

Blueberry & Lemon Thyme

Kahlúa Coffee Pistachio

Besides bomboloni, the Jewel outlet will also feature new and exclusive items, with the most exciting being sourdough waffles with soft serve.

There's also soft serve on bombe, flavoured ice cream sourdough cones with soft serve, as well as sourdough dipping bowls with scrambled eggs, guacamole, and burrata.

New F&B tenants at Jewel

Sourbombe is one of the seven new F&B tenants opening at Jewel in the coming weeks.

Other notable brands include The Original Vadai, The Hainan Story, Sushiro, and Taiwanese toast chain Fong Sheng Hao.

