The Original Vadai will open its 7th outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

Popular local vadai chain 'The Original Vadai' will soon open its seventh outlet in Jewel Changi Airport.

The Original Vadai shared the news in a Facebook post on June 7.

It shared that the Jewel outlet "wasn't part of the plan," but it was a "step closer to overseas".

The Original Vadai recently opened its sixth outlet on May 27 at Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre in Woodlands.

Showcase of vadai

Speaking to Mothership, The Original Vadai boss Stephen Suriyah said that he was approached by Jewel to have an outlet there, which was something he had not considered.

"That's when I thought, why not?" he said.

Suriyah said that prawn vadai is a Singaporean dish, and you can only find it here. Therefore, the Jewel outlet will be a "showcase" to customers to demonstrate more about the "brand, history and culture".

Suriyah also shared that a friend of his sent him a photo of someone flying to Melbourne while holding a bag of vadai from one of his stores.

"It's our vision to hit global," he said, and feels that Jewel is a good start.

The outlet's opening date has not been confirmed, but when it does, passengers flying in and out of Singapore will soon find it easy to buy a delicious snack of crispy, savoury vadai.

Address: Basement 2-267, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd., Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: TBC

Related stories:

Top image from The Original Vadai Facebook.