Is the new salt & pepper Chicken McCrispy any different from the classic?

Yes, you've probably heard.

McDonald's is launching the new Chicken McCrispy Salt and Pepper tomorrow (Jun. 30).

Calling it "new" would be a bit of an overstatement because, well, I personally wouldn't call salt and pepper a revolution.

As the saying goes: "Don't hate it till you try it." So try it I did.

First off, this is what it looks like:

At first glance, it doesn't look that much different from the classic Chicken McCrispy.

But upon reallyyyy close inspection, there is a subtle difference.

Compared to the classic Chicken McCrispy, this version had noticeable specks of black pepper on it.

Truth be told, I think most people wouldn't be able to taste too much of a difference between the classic and this new version.

However, since I coincidentally had Chicken McCrispy for supper last night am a food connoisseur with expert tastebuds, I can tell that these are two different types of fried chicken.

To refresh your memory, the classic Chicken McCrispy is juicy, has quite a bit of a spicy kick and is crispy.

Personally, it's the mildly spicy flavour that would make me order the classic Chicken McCrispy over McWings (let's all agree that McWings is just alright).

Chicken McCrispy salt and pepper

But the salt and pepper version was disappointingly underwhelming.

The first bite was promising. The crispy batter tasted more seasoned (there's salt and pepper, go figure) than the classic, but that's about it.

The chicken itself lacked the spice the classic Chicken McCrispy has, so the flavour for the salt and pepper version was more flat with every bite.

On the bright side, that's one juicy fried chicken.

Verdict: 3/10 for lack of creativity. I'm sorry, McDonald's, salt and pepper really isn't that revolutionary.

It's still decent fried chicken, but let's just say it won't be the first chicken option I'd go for when I visit McDonald's.... or the second.

Do you know what I'd go for in a heartbeat, though? Spicy McNuggets. Please bring it back. :(

Bonus: Grapefruit McFizz

Paired with the salt and pepper Chicken McCrsipy is the all-new Grapefruit McFizz.

While the chicken was underwhelming, the new drink made up for it.

The zesty flavour of the grapefruit paired with the carbonated drink made for a refreshing thirst quencher.

Essentially, it made the entire meal more fun.

Drink it while it's still fizzy, though. Otherwise, the sweetness of the drink can be a bit much.

Verdict: 7/10. Pretty pink drink that tastes pretty good.

