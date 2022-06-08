PS.Cafe opens at i12 Katong with seaside villa-inspired aesthetic, floor-to-ceiling windows

PS.Cafe has opened at the revamped i12 Katong.

Pet-friendly outdoor patio

The cafe's 10th outlet in Singapore has a "distinct aesthetic" inspired by the seaside villas that used to line East Coast Road.

The eatery has incorporated the increasingly popular feature of having floor-to-ceiling windows which flood the interiors with natural light.

Tiled ceilings and a chequered marble floor complete the look.

The 134-seater space also includes an elevated outdoor terrace overlooking the streets. This outdoor patio is pet-friendly, too, so you can creep on others' pets.

Menu

Regulars of the cafe can expect familiar menu items, such as the:

PS. Big Breakfast (S$27) Eggs, smoked bacon, spinach, baked beans, angus or pork sausage, buttered toast, and rocket and basil salad with honey truffle dressing

PS. Burger (S$30) Beef patty, vintage cheddar, tomatoes and smoked bacon

Original Laksa Leaf Pesto ($26) Spaghettini, king prawns, fishcake and french bean sambal

Crab Tart (S$32) Blue swimmer crabs baked with chilli and kaffir, drizzled with prawn bisque and homemade harissa



Southeast Asian flavours are incorporated in the form of a Thai Chicken and Basil Bowl (S$26) and Bali Beef Cheek Rendang Rice Bowl (S$29).

The latter comes with beef cheek in rendang sauce, shallot scented rice, sambal tempeh, french bean, shredded egg omelette, winged bean salad, cucumber and pineapple pickle, and prawn crackers.

For dessert, classics like Chocolate Blackout Cake (S$18) and Sticky Date Pudding (S$15) are available.

There's also the PS. Katong Chendol Panna Cotta (S$15), which made its debut at the outlet.

PS.Cafe Katong

Address: 112 East Coast Road, i12 Katong, #01-01/02/03, Singapore 428802.

Opening Hours:

11:30am to 10pm, daily.

4pm to 5pm: desserts and drinks only.

Top image via PS.Cafe