i12 Katong reopening Q4 2021 with climbing gym, PS Cafe & Signature Koi

i12 Katong along East Coast Road temporarily closed in early 2020 for major asset enhancement works.

The 210,000-square foot mall is set to reopen in the fourth quarter of 2021, after almost close to two years of works.

Shoppers can look forward to new tenants, such as climbing gym Climb Asia, PS Café, and bubble tea shop Signature KOI in addition to pre-existing anchor tenants.

New & old tenants

Anchor tenants CS Fresh, Golden Village (GV), United World Preschool and Wine Connection will be returning.

In addition to the popular Gold Class theatre, GV Katong will be the first GV cinema to offer a new integrated concept where people can watch a movie and enjoy other lifestyle activities.

New tenants such as Climb Asia, Guzman Y Gomez, Kindermusik With Love Studios, Malaysia Boleh, PS Café, Signature KOI, We are Sultans and Scoop Wholefoods will move into the revamped mall.

Enhancement work

The main atrium will be expanded and relocated from level 2 to level 1.

Public areas and amenities spruced up include the addition of escalators and lifts and the enhancement of the glass façade.

Energy-efficient designs, technologies and environmentally sustainable management systems, such as electric vehicle charging points at the car park will also be incorporated.

Additional features

Three new specially-curated zones, namely Fashion Lifestyle, Home and Living, and Family Entertainment, will be included. More information about the zones will be released at a later date.

Before the revamp, i12 Katong was a popular retail venue for Marine Parade residents when it opened in late 2011, but its initial layout was too economical and tight.

i12 Katong

Address: 112 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428802

Reopening: Q4 2021

Top images by i12 Katong.