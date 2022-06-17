Back

Police investigating Serangoon North fight & mischief incidents allegedly involving International French School students

Police investigating.

Belmont Lay | June 17, 2022, 03:55 PM

Students from the International French School in Singapore were allegedly involved in a case of mischief and mischief by fire and the Singapore police are investigating, CNA reported.

The police said on June 17 that they were also alerted to a possible fight that happened on June 13 at around 3.15pm at Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1.

Latest incidents highlighted on Facebook

The police were alerted after some students were seen fighting at the void deck of the block, according to a post on Facebook.

The students allegedly ran when the police showed up.

A student from the French school was also allegedly seen burning paper at a corner, a spot where they hung out at.

The online post also shared several photos, including one where a cleaner was seen clearing burnt paper and litter at the void deck.

The same person who put up the post said the students were allegedly involved in a fight previously, but "they are not scared of their school".

Previous fighting incident

A video was put up on May 13 by the same person regarding students allegedly from the International French School fighting with boxing gloves at the same void deck.

It was allegedly not the first time a fight had happened then.

Representatives from the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and the International French School were reported to be meeting to discuss the issue, following the most recent complaint.

