AHTC to meet International French School reps after their students vandalise Serangoon void deck & burn papers

One disgruntled resident alleges that this is a daily affair.

Lee Wei Lin | June 16, 2022, 07:56 PM

One Henry Ng has made another public complaint against students of the International French School (IFS).

He alleges that they have continued to get on the nerves of those living around the vicinity of 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1.

Representatives from the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), Singapore Police Force (SPF) and IFS will meet to discuss the issue,  Stomp reported.

Background

On May 13, Ng uploaded a video of the students "fighting with boxing gloves" at the void deck.

At the time, IFS told Mothership that they "(take) these situations very seriously, even outside the school, involving its students disturbing public order and putting themselves in danger".

They added that the principal had "initiated an investigation with the relevant student services of the school to verify and clarify the facts and take the appropriate disciplinary measures".

Students apparently still at it

However, this does not seem to have deterred the students, as Ng wrote in his Jun. 13 post that his neighbour had to call the police as "some French students were fighting at the void deck".

He added that his daughter told him that she "saw the French student burning paper at a corner which (sic) they usually hang out".

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

Ng uploaded photos of partially burnt paper with French words still visible on the untouched portions. He added that they "(vandalise) the void deck like their own home" daily.

He also said that the "poor town council cleaner have to come and clean the burn (sic) paper and litters".

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

His photos also showed words and drawings scribbled on the walls of the void deck.

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

Photo by Henry Ng via Facebook.

The resident continued, "Seems like after that fighting incident that went viral, they are not scared or their school simply don't care. (...) I hope they get caught and cane (sic) for vandalising and playing with fire. Such a bad influence for the young children playing at the void deck."

School aware of the goings-on

Speaking to Mothership, Sebastien Barnard, who is the Communication & Events Director at IFS said:

"We don't really have much more to say on these incidences than has already been reported. Having been made aware of the allegations, the IFS Principal has initiated an investigation with the relevant student services of the school to verify and clarify the facts and take the appropriate disciplinary measures."

AHTC and SPF involved

AHTC told Stomp that they are aware of what happened after receiving feedback from residents, and they "have since arranged to meet representatives from the International French School and the Singapore Police Force to discuss ways to address residents' concerns".

Top photos by Henry Ng via Facebook.

