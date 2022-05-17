Back

International school investigating allegations of students sparring at HDB void deck, will take "appropriate disciplinary measures"

Spar.

Lee Wei Lin | May 17, 2022, 06:32 PM









One Henry Ng posted a video allegedly showing students from the International French School (IFS) "fighting with boxing gloves".

In his post, he wrote that it was "not (the) first time" the youths had done so at the void deck located at 157 Serangoon North Ave 1.

Video from Henry Ng via Facebook.

Two boys wearing boxing gloves were seen trading punches as a group of at least 10 others watched on.

A second video showed four of them allegedly "running away from the back of the block and car park when police arrive".

Police on the scene

8world understands that the police arrived on the scene due to the incident and that the students were sparring and not fighting.

School investigating

Sebastien Barnard, who is the Communication & Events Director at IFS, shared with Mothership:

IFS always takes these situations very seriously, even outside the school, involving its students disturbing public order and putting themselves in danger.

Having been made aware of the allegations, the IFS Principal has initiated an investigation with the relevant student services of the school to verify and clarify the facts and take the appropriate disciplinary measures.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots from Henry Ng via Facebook.

