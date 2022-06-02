NDP 2022 expected to fill whole stadium, will have fireworks display at Marina Bay & heartland areas

This year's National Day Parade (NDP), held at the Marina Bay floating platform, will be open to the public after two years of muted celebrations.

This year's NDP also will see the return of National Education shows for Primary Five students, as well as two ticketed preview shows on top of the actual show on Aug. 9, according to The Straits Times.

There will also be fireworks at the parade venue and simultaneous fireworks displays in heartland areas on National Day.

Details of ticket application to be released

According to ST, the NDP organisers are expecting to fill most of the venue's 25,000 to 26,000 seats.

The parade at The Float @ Marina Bay will also include a Total Defence display, where the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team will conduct air, land and sea demonstrations.

Crowd favourites like the Red Lions, the Republic of Singapore Air Force's state flag flypast, and performances with multimedia displays and fireworks, will also feature at the parade.

Details of ticket applications will be released subsequently.

The NDPs in 2020 and 2021 were scaled down due to Covid-19 safe management measures.

In 2020, NDP was split into a morning show at the Padang, and an evening show at Star Vista, attended by about 150 people.

In 2021, NDP was held at the floating platform but with a "scaled down" number of spectators.

Five heartland sites for National Day celebrations

To allow more Singaporeans to participate in National Day festivities, a series of celebrations in the heartlands will also be held on Aug. 6 and 7, organised in partnership with the People's Association.

There will be five NDP 2022 heartland celebrations, which will each have exhibitions and a static display of platforms by SAF and Home Team.

Singaporeans can also enjoy performances and activities at these heartland celebrations.

On Aug. 7, the Red Lions will also conduct freefall jumps over two heartland sites.

On Aug. 9, Singaporeans at home can also catch glimpses of the state flag and F-16 fighter jets, which will fly over residential areas.

There will also be simultaneous fireworks displays in the heartlands.

Details on the heartland celebrations, fireworks and flypasts will be shared at a later date.

Theme for NDP2022 "Stronger Together, Majulah!", Taufik Batisah to perform theme song

The theme for this year's NDP is "Stronger Together, Majulah!" which calls for all Singaporeans to "forge ahead as a united and strong people towards a better future", said the organisers.

The National Day theme song "Stronger Together" is performed by 2004 Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah and composed by Don Richmond.

The theme song is envisioned as a "rallying call for Singaporeans to come together, and encourages Singaporeans to unite and overcome".

"The upbeat song reflects how we look ahead to a brighter and shared future, and the lyrics remind us to be humble and grateful for what we have," said the organisers.

An accompanying music video, directed by Lindsay Jialin, is inspired by "real-life Singaporeans" and focuses on community and the resilience of Singaporeans.

Watch the music video here:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via NDPeeps/FB