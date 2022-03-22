NDP 2022 to be held at The Float @ Marina Bay as works on NS Square delayed

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) will continue to be held at the Marina Bay floating platform, with more spectators and participants.

It was previously reported in 2019 that the venue was slated to be closed for a few years after 2021 to construct the NS Square.

However, defence minister Ng Eng Hen shared in a Facebook post today (Mar. 22) that plans for the building of NS Square are delayed due to Covid-19. Hence, this year's NDP will be held at the floating platform.

More spectators, participants

"Look forward to combined air, land and sea components for NDP 2022 and larger crowds for both participants and spectators," said Ng on what to expect at this year's NDP.

The NDPs in 2020 and 2021 were scaled down due to Covid-19 safe management measures.

In 2020, NDP was split into a morning show at the Padang, and an evening show at Star Vista, attended by about 150 people.

In 2021, NDP was held at the floating platform but with a "scaled down" number of spectators.

Works on NS Square delayed to 2023

NS Square is a permanent space, featuring an NS-themed gallery, community sports facilities and a new public waterfront promenade.

According to a news release from the Ministry of Defence, works on the NS Square will begin in March 2023 instead.

It is due to be completed by end-2026.

The ministry added that more details will be shared when ready.

The design consultancy tender for the project was awarded in 2020, and redevelopment works were previously scheduled to start in March 2022 and completed by end-2025.

Top photo via Ng Eng Hen/FB