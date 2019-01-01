The Float @ Marina Bay to host last 2 NDPs in 2020 & 2021 before site closes to build NS Square

In a fast-growing but increasingly land-scarce Singapore, no building will stay forever.

Once the world’s largest floating stage, The Float @ Marina Bay will see its end soon more than a decade after opening in 2007.

Last National Day Parades at the floating platform

In a Facebook post on Sept. 9, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen wrote that The Float @ Marina Bay will be closed for a few years after 2021.

A new NS Square will be built to replace the floating platform.

According to The Straits Times, the 27,000-seating floating platform is likely to give way to the new NS Square, which has a larger seating capacity.

The new NS Square is likely to be completed by 2025 with an expected seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000.

As a result, the next two National Day Parades (NDPs) will be the last ones that Singaporeans will experience at the floating platform in 2020 and 2021.

Unique site

The floating platform used to be a temporary NDP venue as the National Stadium was demolished to build the current Sports Hub.

Since 2007, the floating platform has hosted nine NDPs.

The floating platforms have also become a venue for other major events, such as the River Hongbao, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of 2010 Summer Youth Olympics.

Ng described the floating platform to be “a unique site that in addition to land activities, allows more air and sea assets to be deployed”.

Not only popular with Singaporeans, the venue is also a favourite spot for our furry residents.

The otters were often sighted at The Float @ Marina Bay in recent years:

Top photo collage from Wikimedia and Art-Zoo Facebook