Max 10 LED wreaths allowed at S'pore wakes & to be turned off from 10pm-7am

New rules after public concerns raised about such devices.

Belmont Lay | June 08, 2022, 02:55 PM

A maximum of up to 10 light emitting (LED) wreaths -- inclusive of one inflatable wreath -- are allowed at each funeral wake in Singapore.

The new rule comes after public concerns were raised regarding the use of such devices at funerals in recent months.

The new guidelines were jointly developed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore (AFD).

The joint statement said: "The use of light emitting wreaths and inflatables in an excessive manner have resulted in growing public dis-amenities and safety concerns. These include light and noise pollution, obstruction to pedestrian traffic, obstruction of motorist line of sight, potential power trips and trip/ falling hazard."

What new rules state

A total of 10 light emitting wreaths, inclusive of up to one inflatable wreath, can be deployed at each funeral wake and must be turned off from 10pm till 7am the next day to prevent light pollution.

The setting up and dismantling of light emitting wreaths and inflatables are also not allowed from 10pm to 7am to prevent noise pollution.

The light emitting wreaths should not exceed 2.6m in height and 1.5m in breadth.

The inflatable should not exceed 4m in length by 1m in breadth and 3.2m in height so as not to obstruct the view of residents and motorists.

Approvals from town councils, as well as any relevant authority, must be sought.

Inflatables, such as tower lanterns, gates, and arches, shall be properly secured and be cordoned off with a minimum of 2m radius surrounding the installation.

Light emitting wreaths and inflatables are not to be placed near car parks, roads, walkways, business entities or residences.

A proper walking space of at least 1.5m clearance within the designated pedestrian walkway and pavement must be provided if light emitting wreaths and inflatables are to be placed within common spaces.

Light emitting wreaths and inflatables are not to be placed within 5m of any fire hydrant, car park or parked vehicle or location alongside a road.

Top photo via

