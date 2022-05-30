Multiple funeral parlours in S'pore ban LED wreaths due to daily power trips & potential fire hazard

Some funeral parlours in Singapore have prohibited the use of LED wreaths, citing safety concerns.

Daily power trips and potential fire hazard

Facebook page "Death Kopitiam Singapore" shared in a Facebook post on May 27 that Singapore Casket and Sin Ming Funeral Parlour had put up notices prohibiting the use of LED funeral wreaths within their premises.

A representative from Sin Ming Funeral Parlour told Shin Min Daily News that they put up the notice prohibiting LED wreaths due to the space limits well as concerns about fire risk and electrical safety.

Another funeral parlour along Sin Ming Drive said they experienced a power surge caused by the wreaths which led to a power trip two months ago. LED wreaths are no longer permitted in the establishment.

"Six LED wreaths can cause the power to trip. Our CCTV and network router systems were interrupted."

A Tampines funeral parlour forbid the use of LED wreaths starting this month due to safety concerns, and because they pose as a potential fire hazard.

"Around end-March, the power to our funeral parlour started tripping multiple times a day. The sound system and microphones we use during chanting all require power, and the addition of the LED wreaths causes the electrical circuit to overload."

Some funeral parlours allow LED wreaths

A funeral director who wished to remain anonymous told Shin Min that some families find LED wreaths too festive, which is why the director chose to ban the wreaths.

Instead of a complete ban, some funeral home operators allow the use of LED wreaths under certain conditions.

One Teochew funeral operator along Ubi Road, which also faces issues with power trips on a daily basis, currently only permits a maximum of five LED wreaths.

The operator added that mourners who wish to display LED wreaths would have to find their own power generator, which could cost upwards of S$1,000, considering transportation and petrol fees.

Shin Min reported that LED wreaths were adopted from Taiwan and introduced to the Singapore market in 2019 when suppliers saw a business opportunity here.

A Singapore Casket spokesperson stated that they had prohibited them when they were first brought to Singapore, adding that the LED wreaths are three to four times brighter indoors than outdoors.

Death Kopitiam Singapore said on May 30 that they have written to all town councils in Singapore to gain clarity about the use of LED wreaths at funerals in the estates under their care.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All images by Death Kopitiam Singapore/FB.