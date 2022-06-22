278,000 travellers cross S'pore checkpoints on Jun. 17 weekend, heavy traffic expected for rest of month

Since the start of the June holidays, traffic flow at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints has been consistently heavy, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stated.

Heavier traffic flow

Over the recent weekend, Jun. 17 to 19, both checkpoints saw around 278,000 travellers a day.

This is higher than the 267,000 travellers per day seen on the previous weekend, Jun. 10 to 12.

The traffic flow is also higher than on the Vesak Day (224,000 per day) and Good Friday (149,000 per day) weekends.

ICA expects the heavy traffic to continue for the rest of the month.

During this period, delays can be expected, and travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans to avoid getting caught in traffic jams.

Recently, several travellers in cars and tour buses heading to or leaving Malaysia were stuck at the jam-packed checkpoints for several hours.

At the peak of the June holidays in 2019, travellers departing and arriving by car via the land checkpoints had to wait for around two-and-a-half hours to clear immigration, ICA shared.

Some arrival immigration car booths undergoing upgrading

ICA advised travellers to avoid the following peak hours:

For those entering Malaysia via the Woodlands Checkpoint, it should also be noted that the Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia has commenced upgrading works on their arrival immigration car booths at the Sultan Iskandar Building since Jun. 6.

During this period, booths that are undergoing upgrading will not be operational.

Before starting their journey, motorists can check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE, respectively.

Motorists can also check ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints.

Travellers can also opt to take the cross-border bus services provided by public bus operators or the shuttle train services via the Woodlands Train Checkpoint instead of driving into Malaysia via private vehicles to avoid traffic jams.

Things to note

To ensure a smooth journey and immigration clearance, travellers should take note of these things:

Ensure their passport has a remaining validity of six months or more. Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport will have to transfer their Re-Entry Permit (REP) to the new passport. Long-term pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars. Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit, LTA approval email and Autopass card. All short-term visitors including in-principle approval holders are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.

All travellers should also be fully vaccinated, or serve a seven-day Stay-Home Notice.

Travellers are also reminded not to bring in prohibited items. Those bringing in dutiable or controlled items must proactively make declarations to officers prior to being checked.

Additionally, departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars are reminded to observe the “three-quarter tank” rule.

Offenders may be issued a composition sum of up to S$500 or prosecuted in court. They will be turned back at the land checkpoints and will not be allowed to enter Malaysia.

Top photo from Raghuvaran Venkatasamy / FB