Long queues spotted at Woodlands Checkpoint over Good Friday long weekend

A sea of people.

Syahindah Ishak | April 16, 2022, 04:46 PM

Snaking queues were seen at Woodlands checkpoint on Thursday (Apr. 14) and Friday (Apr. 15) as travellers took advantage of the Good Friday public holiday and long weekend.

Situation on Apr. 14 evening

According to pictures and videos shared online, long queues already formed at around 7pm on Apr. 14, and carried on through the night.

At around 7pm

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Gif adapted from Wei Ern/FB.

At 8pm

The Straits Times reported that "hundreds" of people were still queueing at around 8pm, as policemen were deployed to control the crowd situation.

At 8:45pm

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

At 9:20pm

Gif adapted from Wei Ern/FB.

At around 10pm

Gif adapted from Wei Ern/FB.

Gif adapted from Wei Ern/FB.

Gif adapted from Wei Ern/FB.

Gif adapted from Wei Ern/FB.

At around 11pm

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Image via Wei Ern/FB.

Situation on Apr. 15

Long queues were also spotted the next morning on Good Friday. This is the first public holiday since Singapore and Malaysia reopened its borders on Apr. 1, 2022.

It is also the first day of the long weekend.

According to pictures posted online, queues began on Apr. 15 as early as 7:30am and lasted till around 10:30am.

Image from Eiddie Mahmud/FB.
ST reported that over 200 people were in the queue at Woodlands Checkpoint at 8am on Apr. 15.

According to ST, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers and policemen were deployed to control the queues.

Top images via Siva SK/Fb & Wei Ern/FB.

