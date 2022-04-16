Long queues spotted at Woodlands Checkpoint over Good Friday long weekend

Snaking queues were seen at Woodlands checkpoint on Thursday (Apr. 14) and Friday (Apr. 15) as travellers took advantage of the Good Friday public holiday and long weekend.

Situation on Apr. 14 evening

According to pictures and videos shared online, long queues already formed at around 7pm on Apr. 14, and carried on through the night.

The Straits Times reported that "hundreds" of people were still queueing at around 8pm, as policemen were deployed to control the crowd situation.

Situation on Apr. 15

Long queues were also spotted the next morning on Good Friday. This is the first public holiday since Singapore and Malaysia reopened its borders on Apr. 1, 2022.

It is also the first day of the long weekend.

According to pictures posted online, queues began on Apr. 15 as early as 7:30am and lasted till around 10:30am.

ST reported that over 200 people were in the queue at Woodlands Checkpoint at 8am on Apr. 15.

According to ST, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers and policemen were deployed to control the queues.

