Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over Vesak Day long weekend: ICA

Heads up.

Fiona Tan | May 12, 2022, 03:44 PM

If you're planning a trip to Malaysia over the upcoming Vesak Day long weekend, you're not alone.

Peak traffic

In a travel advisory issued on May 12, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints is expected to be heavy in the days before the upcoming Vesak Day long weekend.

Specifically, traffic departing out of Singapore between May 13 and 14 is expected to be heavy.

Conversely, traffic into Singapore is expected to be heavy between May 15 and 16.

ICA advised travellers to avoid the following peak hours:

Information from ICA website.

Travellers advised to check before their trip

Travellers using the land checkpoints during the upcoming Vesak Day holiday can also expect delays.

An example is the Vesak Day holiday in 2019, where ICA said those departing from Singapore had to wait close to 3 hours, while those arriving had to wait up to one hour.

ICA advised travellers to adjust their travel plans to avoid being caught in traffic jams where possible.

This includes factoring in the additional time for immigration clearance and checking the traffic situation before starting their trip.

Motorists may check the traffic at the land checkpoints through Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE respectively.

Alternatively, they may check ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints.

Things to check out across the border

Top image for illustrative purposes from Mothership

