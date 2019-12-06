ICA warns travellers to expect heavy traffic at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints this holiday season

If you’re planning to travel to Johor Bahru sometime this month, be prepared to encounter long delays and heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Expected delays and heavy traffic

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec. 19), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that travellers should plan their journey when using the land checkpoints.

Traffic flow through the checkpoints are expected to be heavy from Friday (Dec. 20) to Wednesday (Jan. 1).

ICA added that the weekend before Christmas on Dec. 21 and 22 is one of the busiest weekends of the year so travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans where necessary.

Here’s a screenshot of the causeway at 3pm.

Here’s a screenshot of the causeway at 5.23pm.

You can read the full Facebook post here:

Check validity of passports

In a separate news release on Friday (Dec. 20), ICA reminded travellers to ensure that their passports are valid before arriving at the checkpoint.

All passports should have a remaining validity of six months or more.

Passports which have been reported lost can no longer be used for travelling, even if they have been found.

These recovered passports must be surrendered to ICA within 14 days and will be cancelled.

Any attempt to use them is an offence under the Passports Act.

If found guilty, you can face a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

Failure to surrender the recovered passport is also an offence under the Passports Regulations.

You may face a fine of up to S$3,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Travellers bringing in dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should proactively make declarations to the on-duty officers prior to checks.

Note that certain items such as firecrackers or chewing gums are prohibited.

Foreign visitors can submit arrival cards online

For foreign visitors, you are encouraged to submit your arrival cards online via the ‘SG Arrival Card’ e-Service on the ICA website or mobile application for greater convenience.

The electronic arrival cards can be submitted up to 14 days ahead of your arrival in Singapore.

This means that you will only need to produce your passports for immigration clearance upon arrival.

However, foreign visitors arriving via cruise liners and those entering Singapore to assume work pass status should continue to submit the paper-based disembarkation/embarkation card until further notice.

Observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline

ICA advises against queue-cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromises motorists’ safety.

Motorists are reminded to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with checkpoint officers to ensure a safe environment.

Before embarking on the journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints through the One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE respectively.

Motorists can also check ICA’s Facebook page for updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints.

Top photo via One Motoring.