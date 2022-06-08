Back

Halloween Horror Nights back for 10th edition from Sep. 30-Nov. 5, 2022

In case the pandemic wasn't scary enough.

Belmont Lay | June 08, 2022, 11:48 AM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights will return in 2022 for its 10th edition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Returning this year are the haunted houses, scare zones, laser tag, a dining experience, and behind-the-scenes tour.

To mark the event’s 10th edition, for the first time ever, Halloween Horror Nights will run across 19 event nights on select nights, from Sep. 30 till Nov. 5, 2022.

The daytime family-friendly Halloween event will also make its return, with a park-wide procession featuring all-new original characters and meet-and-greets.

The daytime event will run from Sep. 7 till Nov. 5, 2022.

More details and ticketing information about both events will be revealed closer to the start dates.

Scare actors wanted

Halloween Horror Nights is also hiring scare actors to ensure fans have a good time.

Interested applicants who are aspiring and seasoned scare actors can submit their auditions online from June 9 to 19, 2022.

More details on the auditions can be found at www.rwsentosa.com/ussauditions.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top photo via Resorts World Sentosa

Man in S'pore catches crows in makeshift trap, removes at least 7 of them from housing estate

Managing the crow population.

June 08, 2022, 10:37 AM

Arnold's Fried Chicken in S'pore short of chicken breast & rib, but wing, drum & thigh available

Chicken wing lovers, good news.

June 08, 2022, 02:50 AM

S’pore & China need to understand each other’s context as they are ‘different’: Tan Chuan-Jin

He met China's Politburo member Wang Yang virtually.

June 08, 2022, 01:49 AM

Japan opens up to more foreign visitors, but guided tours are mandatory

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to open the country's borders with some caution.

June 07, 2022, 08:15 PM

Camille Vasquez flooded with offers from law firms & Hollywood after helping Johnny Depp win defamation suit

Vasquez shot to prominence after her performance in the defamation trial.

June 07, 2022, 07:38 PM

SCDF breaks window of car at Tiong Bahru to rescue boy, 1, trapped inside

The rescue operation took 15 minutes.

June 07, 2022, 07:31 PM

New Khatib Nature Corridor: 3 more parks & 80km of trails to be added in northern S'pore

Over 90ha of new green spaces will also be added.

June 07, 2022, 07:17 PM

Chinese influencer's livestream gets shut down after showing 'tank' ice cream a day before Tiananmen anniversary

A highly sensitive date in China.

June 07, 2022, 06:14 PM

Kate Pang backs up Andie Chen after rousing accusations from his ex

Chen and his ex broke up in 2011, but the accusations had recently surfaced on TikTok.

June 07, 2022, 06:12 PM

I worked out with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 & Galaxy Buds2 for 2 weeks: Here’s how it kept me on track

A good companion.

June 07, 2022, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.