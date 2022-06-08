Halloween Horror Nights back for 10th edition from Sep. 30-Nov. 5, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights will return in 2022 for its 10th edition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Returning this year are the haunted houses, scare zones, laser tag, a dining experience, and behind-the-scenes tour.
To mark the event’s 10th edition, for the first time ever, Halloween Horror Nights will run across 19 event nights on select nights, from Sep. 30 till Nov. 5, 2022.
The daytime family-friendly Halloween event will also make its return, with a park-wide procession featuring all-new original characters and meet-and-greets.
The daytime event will run from Sep. 7 till Nov. 5, 2022.
More details and ticketing information about both events will be revealed closer to the start dates.
Scare actors wanted
Halloween Horror Nights is also hiring scare actors to ensure fans have a good time.
Interested applicants who are aspiring and seasoned scare actors can submit their auditions online from June 9 to 19, 2022.
More details on the auditions can be found at www.rwsentosa.com/ussauditions.
