Halloween Horror Nights back for 10th edition from Sep. 30-Nov. 5, 2022

Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights will return in 2022 for its 10th edition after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Returning this year are the haunted houses, scare zones, laser tag, a dining experience, and behind-the-scenes tour.

To mark the event’s 10th edition, for the first time ever, Halloween Horror Nights will run across 19 event nights on select nights, from Sep. 30 till Nov. 5, 2022.

The daytime family-friendly Halloween event will also make its return, with a park-wide procession featuring all-new original characters and meet-and-greets.

The daytime event will run from Sep. 7 till Nov. 5, 2022.

More details and ticketing information about both events will be revealed closer to the start dates.

Scare actors wanted

Halloween Horror Nights is also hiring scare actors to ensure fans have a good time.

Interested applicants who are aspiring and seasoned scare actors can submit their auditions online from June 9 to 19, 2022.

More details on the auditions can be found at www.rwsentosa.com/ussauditions.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top photo via Resorts World Sentosa