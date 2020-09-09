Halloween Horror Nights 2020 cancelled

Halloween Horror Nights 2020 has been cancelled.

It would have been the 10th edition of the event.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) announced the cancellation on their Facebook page on Sep. 9.

RWS called it a "difficult decision", but went with it due to safety concerns.

There is no promise that the event be held in 2021, although RWS is "optimistic" that it will return one day, scarier than ever.

Universal Studios Singapore (USS) remains operational, the company added in the caption.

An annual event, Halloween Horror Nights takes place in USS with haunted houses, scare zones, and roaming scare actors.

Last year's event involved the directors of "Shutter" & "4bia", famed Thai horror titles.

Top image via RWS/Facebook