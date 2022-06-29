8 open-air durian stalls in S'pore with decent Google reviews to sit & enjoy the fruit at

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Durian season is upon us once more.
If you're a fan of the fruit, savouring the creamy yellow flesh by the roadside is arguably one of the best experiences out there.
Prices for this edible gold are adjusted on a daily basis, so remember to check them with the respective durian sellers before you confirm your purchases.
The cultivar and supply, as well as whether you're going for fresh or pre-packed durians, will also affect prices significantly.
Here are eight places to get your durian fix without worrying about the persistent pong in your flat.
1. Combat Durian @ Rangoon Road
- Durians varieties available include Mao Shan Wang (MSW) and D13
- They also offer MSW Swiss roll, durian puffs, and cakes for pre-order (two days in advance)
- They recommend customers to WhatsApp them at 92789928 to enquire about the availability of seats before turning up, to avoid disappointment
Address: 206 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218452
Opening Hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily.
2. Ah Di Dempsey Durian @ Dempsey
- Customers can make reservations by dropping them a call or WhatsApp at 90182853
- Durian varieties include MSW, Gold Phoenix, and Red Prawn
Address: 7 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249684
Opening Hours: 3pm to 12am, daily.
3. Durian 36 @ Geylang
- Durian varieties include MSW, D13, and D101
- They also sell other fruits such as mangosteen, rambutan, and jackfruit, and cold-pressed juices
Address: 608 Geylang Road, Singapore 389547
Opening Hours: 24/7
4. Ah Seng Durian @ Ghim Moh/Bukit Merah
- Durian varieties include MSW, Golden Phoenix, and Ganghai
- To enjoy a cafe-like ambiance, check out their Alexandra Road outlet
- They also offer frozen vacuum-packed MSW, durian puree, and ice cream
- You can contact them at 94656160 for enquiries
Addresses and opening hours:
- 20 Ghim Moh Road #01-119 to #01-122, 270020
1:30pm to 8:30pm, daily
- 119 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-24, Singapore 151119
11:30am to 10pm, daily
5. The Durian Tree @ Bukit Batok East
- Durian varieties include MSW, Black Gold, Golden Phoenix, S17, and Black Pearl
Address: 277 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3, #01-371, Singapore 650277
Opening Hours: 1:30pm to 11:30pm, daily.
6. Mr Durian
- Durian varieties include Black Pearl, MSW, Golden Phoenix, and Butter King
Address: 140 Rangoon road, #01-00, Singapore 218418
Opening Hours: 2:30pm to 11:30pm, daily.
7. Durian Culture @ Geylang
Address: 77 Sims Avenue, Singapore 387419
Opening Hours: 24/7
8. 99 Old Trees @ Outram
- Durian varieties include MSW (D197), D13, Jinfeng (D198), Sultan King (D24), S17, and Red Prawn (D175)
- They recommend ordering durians from Monday to Thursday for better quality durians
- Also offers durian desserts such as durian mousse, Swiss roll, and choux au craquelin, and tea
As a cafe, 99 Old Trees also has an air-conditioned dine in area.
Address: 1 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088321
Opening Hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily.
Bonus: Durian Empire @ Punggol
It is unclear whether Durian Empire still has a sit-down area, but the stall is popular among residents in the area.
- Durian varieties include Jinfeng, Red Prawn, and D24
Address: 168 Punggol Field, Punggol Plaza B1 Atrium Singapore, Singapore 820168
Opening Hours:
Sunday to Thursday: 5:30pm to 10:30pm
Friday and Saturday: 5:30pm to 11pm
Top photo by Ai Ling Chang on Google Maps.
Tharindu Vishwanath on Google Maps and @focusjackyslife on Instagram
