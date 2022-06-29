Back

8 open-air durian stalls in S'pore with decent Google reviews to sit & enjoy the fruit at

Shiok.

Karen Lui | June 29, 2022, 06:20 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Durian season is upon us once more.

If you're a fan of the fruit, savouring the creamy yellow flesh by the roadside is arguably one of the best experiences out there.

Prices for this edible gold are adjusted on a daily basis, so remember to check them with the respective durian sellers before you confirm your purchases.

The cultivar and supply, as well as whether you're going for fresh or pre-packed durians, will also affect prices significantly.

Here are eight places to get your durian fix without worrying about the persistent pong in your flat.

1. Combat Durian @ Rangoon Road

Photo by @focusjackyslife on Instagram.

  • Durians varieties available include Mao Shan Wang (MSW) and D13

  • They also offer MSW Swiss roll, durian puffs, and cakes for pre-order (two days in advance)

  • They recommend customers to WhatsApp them at 92789928 to enquire about the availability of seats before turning up, to avoid disappointment

Photo by Leong Yoong on Google Maps.

Address: 206 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218452

Opening Hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily.

2. Ah Di Dempsey Durian @ Dempsey

Photo by Ai Ling Chang on Google Maps.

  • Customers can make reservations by dropping them a call or WhatsApp at 90182853

  • Durian varieties include MSW, Gold Phoenix, and Red Prawn

Photo by Gary Ho on Google Maps.

Address: 7 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249684

Opening Hours: 3pm to 12am, daily.

3. Durian 36 @ Geylang

Photo by Juer Wong on Google Maps.

  • Durian varieties include MSW, D13, and D101

  • They also sell other fruits such as mangosteen, rambutan, and jackfruit, and cold-pressed juices

Photo by Jeff Lee on Google Maps.

Address: 608 Geylang Road, Singapore 389547

Opening Hours: 24/7

4. Ah Seng Durian @ Ghim Moh/Bukit Merah

Ghim Moh outlet. Photo by Matthew Lee on Google Maps.

  • Durian varieties include MSW, Golden Phoenix, and Ganghai

  • To enjoy a cafe-like ambiance, check out their Alexandra Road outlet

  • They also offer frozen vacuum-packed MSW, durian puree, and ice cream

  • You can contact them at 94656160 for enquiries

Photo by Elaine C on Google Maps.

Addresses and opening hours:

  • 20 Ghim Moh Road #01-119 to #01-122, 270020

    1:30pm to 8:30pm, daily

  • 119 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-24, Singapore 151119

    11:30am to 10pm, daily

Bukit Merah outlet. Photo by Olevia Cheong on Google Maps.

5. The Durian Tree @ Bukit Batok East

Prices of durians on June 23, 2022. Photo by ah new on Google Maps.

  • Durian varieties include MSW, Black Gold, Golden Phoenix, S17, and Black Pearl

Photo by The Durian Tree on Facebook.

Photo by MAMIL SG on Google Maps.

Address: 277 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3, #01-371, Singapore 650277

Opening Hours: 1:30pm to 11:30pm, daily.

6. Mr Durian

Photo by wenD t on Google Maps.

  • Durian varieties include Black Pearl, MSW, Golden Phoenix, and Butter King

Photo by Mr Durian's Facebook page.

Address: 140 Rangoon road, #01-00, Singapore 218418

Opening Hours: 2:30pm to 11:30pm, daily.

7. Durian Culture @ Geylang

Photo by Keumhee Han on Google Maps.

Photo by Ishun Hata on Google Maps.

Address: 77 Sims Avenue, Singapore 387419

Opening Hours: 24/7

8. 99 Old Trees @ Outram

Photo by Mandy How.

  • Durian varieties include MSW (D197), D13, Jinfeng (D198), Sultan King (D24), S17, and Red Prawn (D175)

  • They recommend ordering durians from Monday to Thursday for better quality durians

  • Also offers durian desserts such as durian mousse, Swiss roll, and choux au craquelin, and tea

Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Ken tdy on Google Maps.

As a cafe, 99 Old Trees also has an air-conditioned dine in area.

Photo by Mandy How.

Address: 1 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088321

Opening Hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily.

Bonus: Durian Empire @ Punggol

It is unclear whether Durian Empire still has a sit-down area, but the stall is popular among residents in the area.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yap Loong Sing (@yaploongsing)

  • Durian varieties include Jinfeng, Red Prawn, and D24

Photo by Tharindu Vishwanath on Google Maps.

Address: 168 Punggol Field, Punggol Plaza B1 Atrium Singapore, Singapore 820168

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Friday and Saturday: 5:30pm to 11pm

Durian-related resources

Graphic by Ashley Tan.
https://mothership.sg/2021/07/how-to-choose-durians/

https://mothership.sg/2021/06/fake-mao-shan-wang-durian-sellers/

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo by Ai Ling Chang on Google Maps.

Tharindu Vishwanath on Google Maps and @focusjackyslife on Instagram

After 6 years of living with what I thought was dandruff, it turned out to be something else.

I also found out that I have thinning hair.

June 29, 2022, 06:00 PM

2 men seek donations at Hougang HDB block at 1:21am, claim to be 'student volunteers' when they look 20ish, 30ish

Not very normal.

June 29, 2022, 05:21 PM

S'porean hawker, 27, gives up mookata business to take over father's Teochew porridge stall

'A bit lupsup (dirty) but it also feels satki (cool),' the young man said.

June 29, 2022, 04:42 PM

XiXi Lim shows how she deals with anonymous Instagram users who fat-shame her

Class.

June 29, 2022, 04:31 PM

Large group of at least 40 cyclists cuts in front of bus at Telok Blangah road

Tour de Telok Blangah.

June 29, 2022, 04:05 PM

SPF apologises after officer poses next to blue tent, will take 'internal action' against him

A bereaved relative has since accepted the SPF's apology.

June 29, 2022, 03:24 PM

S'porean man accused of raping woman after breaking into her house says he 'accidentally slipped' into her

The accused also claimed that the woman wanted companionship.

June 29, 2022, 01:35 PM

Next Covid-19 wave in S'pore earlier than expected, likely due to overseas travels in June: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore recorded 11,504 new Covid-19 cases on Jun. 28.

June 29, 2022, 12:29 PM

Ferrari driver arrested on drug-related charges after car accident in Beach Road area carpark

Investigations are ongoing.

June 29, 2022, 12:16 PM

Uncertainty over whether Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant really sunk

There has been a change in messaging.

June 29, 2022, 11:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.