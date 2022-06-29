8 open-air durian stalls in S'pore with decent Google reviews to sit & enjoy the fruit at

Durian season is upon us once more.

If you're a fan of the fruit, savouring the creamy yellow flesh by the roadside is arguably one of the best experiences out there.

Prices for this edible gold are adjusted on a daily basis, so remember to check them with the respective durian sellers before you confirm your purchases.

The cultivar and supply, as well as whether you're going for fresh or pre-packed durians, will also affect prices significantly.

Here are eight places to get your durian fix without worrying about the persistent pong in your flat.

1. Combat Durian @ Rangoon Road

Durians varieties available include Mao Shan Wang (MSW) and D13

They also offer MSW Swiss roll, durian puffs, and cakes for pre-order (two days in advance)

They recommend customers to WhatsApp them at 92789928 to enquire about the availability of seats before turning up, to avoid disappointment

Address: 206 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218452

Opening Hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily.

2. Ah Di Dempsey Durian @ Dempsey

Customers can make reservations by dropping them a call or WhatsApp at 90182853

Durian varieties include MSW, Gold Phoenix, and Red Prawn

Address: 7 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249684

Opening Hours: 3pm to 12am, daily.

3. Durian 36 @ Geylang

Durian varieties include MSW, D13, and D101

They also sell other fruits such as mangosteen, rambutan, and jackfruit, and cold-pressed juices

Address: 608 Geylang Road, Singapore 389547

Opening Hours: 24/7

4. Ah Seng Durian @ Ghim Moh/Bukit Merah

Durian varieties include MSW, Golden Phoenix, and Ganghai

To enjoy a cafe-like ambiance, check out their Alexandra Road outlet

They also offer frozen vacuum-packed MSW, durian puree, and ice cream

You can contact them at 94656160 for enquiries

Addresses and opening hours:

20 Ghim Moh Road #01-119 to #01-122, 270020 1:30pm to 8:30pm, daily

119 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-24, Singapore 151119 11:30am to 10pm, daily

5. The Durian Tree @ Bukit Batok East

Durian varieties include MSW, Black Gold, Golden Phoenix, S17, and Black Pearl

Address: 277 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3, #01-371, Singapore 650277

Opening Hours: 1:30pm to 11:30pm, daily.

6. Mr Durian

Durian varieties include Black Pearl, MSW, Golden Phoenix, and Butter King

Address: 140 Rangoon road, #01-00, Singapore 218418

Opening Hours: 2:30pm to 11:30pm, daily.

7. Durian Culture @ Geylang

Address: 77 Sims Avenue, Singapore 387419

Opening Hours: 24/7

8. 99 Old Trees @ Outram

Durian varieties include MSW (D197), D13, Jinfeng (D198), Sultan King (D24), S17, and Red Prawn (D175)

They recommend ordering durians from Monday to Thursday for better quality durians

Also offers durian desserts such as durian mousse, Swiss roll, and choux au craquelin, and tea

As a cafe, 99 Old Trees also has an air-conditioned dine in area.

Address: 1 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088321

Opening Hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily.

Bonus: Durian Empire @ Punggol

It is unclear whether Durian Empire still has a sit-down area, but the stall is popular among residents in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yap Loong Sing (@yaploongsing)

Durian varieties include Jinfeng, Red Prawn, and D24

Address: 168 Punggol Field, Punggol Plaza B1 Atrium Singapore, Singapore 820168

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Friday and Saturday: 5:30pm to 11pm

Durian-related resources

https://mothership.sg/2021/07/how-to-choose-durians/

https://mothership.sg/2021/06/fake-mao-shan-wang-durian-sellers/

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo by Ai Ling Chang on Google Maps.

Tharindu Vishwanath on Google Maps and @focusjackyslife on Instagram