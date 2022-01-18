Back

Modern shophouse cafe in Outram pairs under S$10 durian treats with Chinese tea

Inhale.

Mandy How | January 18, 2022, 04:12 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It's quite a different experience from having your durians at a roadside stall.

The new 99 Old Trees store, just opened this month, offers the pungent fruit in a cafe setting where one might usually find brunch and coffee instead.

99 Old Trees should be a somewhat familiar name if you've eaten enough durians—the brand was established in late 2017 as an online store before opening its brick-and-mortar shop in the Balestier area in 2018 (which they've shifted out of).

Modern settings

Its polished interiors are a stark contrast to a roadside ambience.

Think cement screed walls and counters, black-framed windows that allow natural light to pour in, as well as wooden furniture like upcycled tree trunk seats.

Warm lighting and a touch of greenery round up the vibe.

Even the olfactory sense has a part of play here: as it is a somewhat enclosed area, expect to inhale heavy, durian-infused air. 

Don't come with durian haters, maybe. They'll probably hate you afterwards too.

Note that the space isn't huge, so there are limited seats.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Outside, a blown-up mural takes up residence on the walls, near a small al fresco area that can sit a few more tables.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Menu

The cafe will be serving up durian desserts all year round, in addition to the fruit itself, which is seasonal.

Here are some of them:

  • Stinky Bowl (S$5.50/S$7 with extra durian shot)

    •  Durian mousse made with D24 durian puree,

  • Stinky Chendul (S$3)

    • Teochew-style chendul, topped with durian flesh (+S$2)

  • Stinky Roll (S$6.50 for a quarter piece, S$25 for foot long)

    • Swiss roll made with Japanese sponge, filled with Mao Shan Wang flesh and French custard cream

  • Stinky Bomb (S$1.80 per piece, minimum five pieces)

    •  Choux au craquelin (choux pastry with butter sugar crumbs) filled with Mao Shan Wang flesh and light cream

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stinky (@stinky_by_99oldtrees)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stinky (@stinky_by_99oldtrees)

The Stinky Bomb stands out with its crisp crust and strong durian filling. At S$1.80 per pop, it's relatively affordable, especially for its quality.

We did hope it could have been sold individually for dine-in at least, so that customers can order a greater variety of items on the spot.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

We also tried the Stinky Roll, which comprises actual durian pulp—always a good thing for durian items.

Photo by Mandy How

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stinky (@stinky_by_99oldtrees)

However, what sets 99 Old Trees apart is their offering of Chinese tea that goes surprisingly well with the durian treats.

The lighter Unknown Fragrance tea (Bu Zhi Xiang) gently balances the fruit's pungency without warring on your tastebuds.

Photo by Mandy How

The teas go for S$6.50 per pot (hot) or S$3 a cup (iced).

Photo by Mandy How

Customers can purchase Stinky products both online or at the 99 Old Trees store.

For online orders, there's either pick-up at the shop or islandwide delivery for S$6.90.

Photo by Mandy How

99 Old Trees

Address: 1 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088321

Opening Hours: 11.30am to 9pm, daily

During durian season: 11:30am to 11pm

From now till Feb. 28, 2022, receive a complimentary extra shot of durian with your order of Stinky Bowl by following 99 Old Trees and Stinky on Instagram.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo by Mandy How

foodpanda’s deletion of all Instagram posts & posting of glitchy video a marketing stunt

The glitch was part of foodpanda’s launch of its first mascot.

January 18, 2022, 06:30 PM

Traffic marshall says 'No', but Volkswagen insists on illegal left turn at Henry Park Primary School exit

Another case of hard of learning driver.

January 18, 2022, 06:24 PM

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-A apologises for wearing fake designer items

All that glitters is not gold.

January 18, 2022, 05:48 PM

How to invest? Expert answers 7 burning questions S’poreans have about investing

Never too late to learn.

January 18, 2022, 05:46 PM

S$417,878 raised for badminton champion Loh Kean Yew in 3 weeks by public & captains of industry

People in Singapore showing their gratitude.

January 18, 2022, 05:39 PM

M'sian NGO welcomes govt's move to allow the use of medical cannabis

Their researcher said that Malaysia has a better chance of cultivating hemp due to weather factors.

January 18, 2022, 05:05 PM

Man, 26, allegedly exposed his genitals to 2 women along Ulu Pandan Park Connector

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 18, 2022, 04:38 PM

S'porean man shows how easy it is to spoof SMSes like those in OCBC scam

Method is 'extremely easy' for scammers to exploit.

January 18, 2022, 04:11 PM

7 of the best places to get Yu Sheng under S$100 this CNY 2022

No need to spend hundreds of dollars.

January 18, 2022, 04:00 PM

Shrooms Fillet Burger no longer available at KFC S'pore

Not sure if and when it will be back.

January 18, 2022, 03:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.