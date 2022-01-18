Modern shophouse cafe in Outram pairs under S$10 durian treats with Chinese tea

It's quite a different experience from having your durians at a roadside stall.

The new 99 Old Trees store, just opened this month, offers the pungent fruit in a cafe setting where one might usually find brunch and coffee instead.

99 Old Trees should be a somewhat familiar name if you've eaten enough durians—the brand was established in late 2017 as an online store before opening its brick-and-mortar shop in the Balestier area in 2018 (which they've shifted out of).

Modern settings

Its polished interiors are a stark contrast to a roadside ambience.

Think cement screed walls and counters, black-framed windows that allow natural light to pour in, as well as wooden furniture like upcycled tree trunk seats.

Warm lighting and a touch of greenery round up the vibe.

Even the olfactory sense has a part of play here: as it is a somewhat enclosed area, expect to inhale heavy, durian-infused air.

Don't come with durian haters, maybe. They'll probably hate you afterwards too.

Note that the space isn't huge, so there are limited seats.

Outside, a blown-up mural takes up residence on the walls, near a small al fresco area that can sit a few more tables.

Menu

The cafe will be serving up durian desserts all year round, in addition to the fruit itself, which is seasonal.

Here are some of them:

Stinky Bowl (S$5.50/S$7 with extra durian shot) Durian mousse made with D24 durian puree,

(S$5.50/S$7 with extra durian shot) Stinky Chendul (S$3) Teochew-style chendul, topped with durian flesh (+S$2)

(S$3) Stinky Roll (S$6.50 for a quarter piece, S$25 for foot long) Swiss roll made with Japanese sponge, filled with Mao Shan Wang flesh and French custard cream

(S$6.50 for a quarter piece, S$25 for foot long) Stinky Bomb (S$1.80 per piece, minimum five pieces) Choux au craquelin (choux pastry with butter sugar crumbs) filled with Mao Shan Wang flesh and light cream

(S$1.80 per piece, minimum five pieces)

The Stinky Bomb stands out with its crisp crust and strong durian filling. At S$1.80 per pop, it's relatively affordable, especially for its quality.

We did hope it could have been sold individually for dine-in at least, so that customers can order a greater variety of items on the spot.

We also tried the Stinky Roll, which comprises actual durian pulp—always a good thing for durian items.

However, what sets 99 Old Trees apart is their offering of Chinese tea that goes surprisingly well with the durian treats.

The lighter Unknown Fragrance tea (Bu Zhi Xiang) gently balances the fruit's pungency without warring on your tastebuds.

The teas go for S$6.50 per pot (hot) or S$3 a cup (iced).

Customers can purchase Stinky products both online or at the 99 Old Trees store.

For online orders, there's either pick-up at the shop or islandwide delivery for S$6.90.

99 Old Trees

Address: 1 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088321

Opening Hours: 11.30am to 9pm, daily

During durian season: 11:30am to 11pm

From now till Feb. 28, 2022, receive a complimentary extra shot of durian with your order of Stinky Bowl by following 99 Old Trees and Stinky on Instagram.

Top photo by Mandy How