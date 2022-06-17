Plenty of people go to Adidas Orchard outlet to see Beckham despite no meet-&-greet

Close to a hundred people braved the hot afternoon sun and gathered outside Adidas Orchard in hopes of seeing David Beckham on Jun. 17.

The former England national and Man United/ Real Madrid star made an appearance at Adidas Singapore Brand Centre Orchard from 4:15pm to 5:30pm for a talk.

The closed-door event did not come with a meet-and-greet or any opportunity for the public to catch a glimpse of Beckham, Adidas Singapore said prior to the event to deter people from crowding and making a wasted trip.

Despite the public service announcement from Adidas, a number of people decided to take their chance and wait outside the store.

Huge crowd outside the store despite no meet-and-greet

People started to gather at around 3:45pm and some passers-by joined in after knowing that Beckham was in the outlet.

At around 4:15pm, the crowd grew to about 100 people, Mothership observed.

People were peering into the store, and some had their phones up and ready.

There were barricades and security officers outside the store to prevent unauthorised people from entering.

At around 5:22pm, Beckham made a brief appearance at the ground floor of the store as he exited from the event and was welcomed by loud cheers.

What's Beckham here for

Beckham was one of the attendees of Adidas' We Got This Talk Show 2.0, which featured motivational stories and tips on overcoming challenges in life.

Other attendees include DJ Jade Rasif, Singapore footballer Ikhsan Fandi and influencer Christabel Chua. The event was hosted by radio DJ Joakim Gomez.

At the closed-door talk show, Beckham talked about his career and achievements both as a football player and as a businessman.

He also gave advice to young footballers here in Singapore, explaining how he had overcome his own struggles during his younger days.

"I was always very quiet... I didn't say much. I was short, I was skinny. I wasn't strong enough. I was told at a very young age that I wouldn't ever play [football] for my country because I was too small and not strong enough. But I always believed in myself. I was confident when I was on the pitch. [...] Ambitions are about believing in yourself. I have four children, and I want to see them have dreams. I want them to have ambitions."

Top image by Janelle Pang and Syahindah Ishak.