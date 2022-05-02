Back

New Muslim-friendly coffeeshop in AMK has air-conditioned musollah, offers thin-crust pizza & Bandung Grenade

The newest Kedai Kopi outlet opens on May 9.

Lee Wei Lin | May 02, 2022, 05:11 PM

Popular fried chicken chain Tenderfresh Group will be opening its third coffeeshop, Kedai Kopi, in Ang Mo Kio on May 9.

The existing two outlets are located in Clementi and at Haig Road.

Kedai Kopi brands itself as a Muslim-friendly coffeeshop chain. It shared in its press release that it requires all its tenants to be 100 per cent Muslim-owned, or will apply for halal certification upon opening.

Nine food stalls

The 4141 square feet space will have nine stalls and is able to accommodate 156 diners. The food options include:

Tenderbest: Western fares including its signature fried and roasted spring chicken.

Pasta Pizza: Freshly baked thin-crust pizzas that are hand-stretched and made to order.

Mee Bagus: Its eponymous offering features a special sambal mix and is "much closer to the local Chinese style" compared to Mi Ayam.

Toko Ngopi: Drinks stall that also has unique creations such as Bandung Grenade and Candy Dragon.

Nenda’s Fritters: Pisang Goreng, Keropok Lekor and Epok Epok by a family that has been in the biz for over two decades.

Mam Mam: Halal Yong Tau Foo.

My Nasi Ayam: A Muslim-friendly version of the famed Hainanese boneless chicken rice Tong Fong Fatt.

Bossku Nasi Padang: Its Nasi Padang spread includes signature dishes like ayam goreng, tauhu telur, and beef rendang.

Buey Tahan See-food: Halal zi char.

Air-conditioned musollah

Catering to Muslim patrons, Kedai Kopi's outlet at Ang Mo Kio will have a musollah (a prayer space).

The musollah will be open to all who wish to use the space for prayer purposes. It comes complete with an ablution corner and is Tenderfresh Group’s second such facility. The first is located at Tenderbest Makcik Tuckshop – Punggol East.

Some artist's impressions of the coffeeshop:

Photo by Kedai Kopi.

Photo by Kedai Kopi.

Photo by Kedai Kopi.

Kedai Kopi - Ang Mo Kio

Address: 108 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, Singapore 560108

Opening hours:

On opening day, May 9: 10am to 11pm

From May 10: 7am to 11pm, daily

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you're good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Top photos by Kedai Kopi.

